How to change legion 5 keyboard color?

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a popular gaming laptop known for its powerful performance and sleek design. One of its standout features is the customizable keyboard backlight, which allows users to change the color according to their preference. If you’re wondering how to change the Legion 5 keyboard color, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process to customize your keyboard color and create a personalized gaming experience.
Step 1: Access the Lenovo Vantage Software
To change the keyboard color on your Legion 5, you need to use the pre-installed Lenovo Vantage software. This software provides users with various tools to optimize and personalize their machine. To access it, follow these steps:
1. Click on the Start button located on the Windows taskbar.
2. Search for “Lenovo Vantage” and click on the corresponding search result.
3. Once the software opens, you will see the main dashboard with various options.
Step 2: Navigate to the Keyboard Settings
After you have successfully opened the Lenovo Vantage software, it’s time to navigate to the keyboard settings. This is where you can make changes to the color and lighting effects. Follow these steps:
1. On the main dashboard, look for the “Hardware Settings” tab and click on it.
2. In the hardware settings, you will find a section called “Input”.
3. Click on “Input” to expand the options, and then click on “Keyboard”.
4. Here, you will find various customization options for your keyboard.
Step 3: Customize Your Keyboard Color
Once you have accessed the keyboard settings, you can now change the color of your Legion 5 keyboard. Follow these steps to customize the color according to your preference:
1. Under the “Illuminated Keyboard” section, click on the “Choose a Preset” option.
2. A color palette will appear with various preset options.
3. Choose the color you desire by clicking on it.
4. You can also adjust the brightness using the slider provided.
5. Once you have selected the color and brightness, click on “Apply” to save your settings.
Related FAQs
1. Can I change the keyboard color to match my gaming setup?
Yes, you can change the keyboard color on your Legion 5 to match your gaming setup by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Are there any limitations to the available color options?
No, there are no limitations to the available color options. You can choose from a wide range of colors to suit your preference.
3. Can I set different colors for different sections of the keyboard?
No, the Legion 5’s keyboard customization options currently do not allow for setting different colors for different sections of the keyboard.
4. Can I create custom lighting effects for my keyboard?
No, the Legion 5’s keyboard customization options do not include the ability to create custom lighting effects.
5. Will changing the keyboard color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard color will not affect the performance of your Legion 5 laptop. It is purely a cosmetic feature.
6. What should I do if the keyboard color settings are not working?
If you encounter any issues with the keyboard color settings, try restarting your laptop and accessing the Lenovo Vantage software again. If the problem persists, consider updating the software or contacting Lenovo’s customer support.
7. Can I enable dynamic lighting on my Legion 5 keyboard?
No, the Legion 5’s keyboard does not support dynamic lighting effects. You can only choose a static color for the backlight.
8. Can I save multiple keyboard color profiles?
Unfortunately, the Legion 5’s keyboard customization options do not allow users to save multiple profiles. You need to manually change the color each time.
9. Does the keyboard color reset after shutting down the laptop?
No, the chosen keyboard color will remain the same even after shutting down and restarting your Legion 5 laptop.
10. Can I change the keyboard color on the fly?
No, you need to access the Lenovo Vantage software to change the keyboard color. It cannot be done instantly while using the laptop.
11. Can I use third-party software to change the keyboard color?
While there are third-party software options available for changing the keyboard color, it is recommended to use the official Lenovo Vantage software for compatibility and reliability.
12. Can I change the keyboard color on other Lenovo laptop models?
Keyboard color customization options may vary on different Lenovo laptop models. The instructions provided in this article specifically apply to the Legion 5 laptop. Please refer to the user manual or Lenovo’s support website for instructions on other models.