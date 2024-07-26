How to change laptop username Windows 10?

How to Change Laptop Username in Windows 10?
When you purchase a new laptop or receive one as a gift, it often comes with a default username assigned by the manufacturer. However, this username may not reflect your personal identity or preferences. Fortunately, changing the laptop username in Windows 10 is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to modify your laptop’s username.
1. Start by accessing the settings:
The first step to change your laptop username is to access the settings. Open the Start menu, click on the gear icon, and the Settings window will appear.
2. Navigate to Accounts:
Within the Settings window, locate and click on the “Accounts” option. It is represented by an icon featuring two people.
3. Select “Your info” on the left panel:
Once you are in the Accounts section, select “Your info” from the options displayed on the left side of the window.
4. Click on “Manage my Microsoft account” link:
Within the “Your info” section, you will find a link labeled “Manage my Microsoft account.” Click on this link to proceed.
5. Sign in to your Microsoft account:
Microsoft will prompt you to sign in to your account for security purposes. Enter your email address and password associated with your Microsoft account, and click the “Sign in” button.
6. Go to “More actions” and select “Edit profile”:
Once you have successfully signed in to your Microsoft account, locate the “More actions” button (represented by three dots) and click on it. Then, select “Edit profile” from the drop-down menu.
7. Edit your profile information:
You will be redirected to the Microsoft account page, where you can edit various profile details. Look for the field containing your current username and click on the “Edit” button next to it.
8. Change your username:
In the username field, enter your desired new username. Please note that Microsoft has specific guidelines for usernames, so make sure your new username complies with their requirements.
9. Save the changes:
After you have entered your new desired username, click on the “Save” button to save the changes.
10. Verify the change:
To ensure that your username has been successfully changed, log out of your Microsoft account and restart your laptop. Once you log back in, your new username should be reflected.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change my username in Windows 10 without a Microsoft account?
No, changing the username directly in Windows 10 requires a Microsoft account. If you don’t have one, you can create a new account or link your existing local account to a Microsoft account.
2. Will modifying my username affect my files and data?
No, changing your username will not affect your files and data. It only modifies your user account’s display name.
3. Can I change my username to anything I want?
While you have some flexibility in choosing your username, there are certain guidelines set by Microsoft that you must follow. It cannot contain offensive or inappropriate content.
4. Can I change the username for only one user account if there are multiple accounts on my laptop?
Yes, you can change the username for individual user accounts. The steps previously outlined will only affect the account that is currently signed in.
5. Is it possible to change the username without restarting the laptop?
No, you will need to restart your laptop to apply the changes made to the username.
6. What are some alternatives to changing the username in Windows 10?
If you prefer not to change your username, you can create a new user account with the desired username and transfer your files and settings. Alternatively, you can create a custom profile picture or display name to personalize your user account.
7. Can I revert to my previous username after changing it?
Yes, if you are not satisfied with your new username, you can follow the same steps to access your Microsoft account settings and change your username back to the previous one.
8. Will the change in username affect my Windows 10 license?
No, changing your username will not affect your Windows 10 license. The license is linked to the hardware and not your user account’s name.
9. What happens to my desktop shortcuts and installed software after changing the username?
Changing your username will not impact your desktop shortcuts or installed software. All your files and applications will remain in their original locations.
10. Is it necessary to have an internet connection to change the username?
Yes, as you need to sign in to your Microsoft account, an internet connection is required to change your username.
11. Can I have spaces or special characters in my username?
Spaces are not allowed in usernames, but you can use periods, underscores, or dashes as separators. Special characters are generally not permissible.
12. Can I change the username of the built-in administrator account?
Technically, the built-in administrator account cannot be renamed.