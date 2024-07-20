How to change laptop lid settings Windows 11?

**How to Change Laptop Lid Settings in Windows 11?**
Windows 11 comes with numerous customizable options, allowing you to personalize your computing experience. One of these options includes adjusting the lid settings of your laptop. By changing these settings, you can control what happens when you close or open the lid of your laptop. Whether you want your laptop to sleep, hibernate, or do nothing when the lid is closed, Windows 11 provides you with the flexibility to choose. In this article, we will explore the steps required to change laptop lid settings in Windows 11.
Changing the lid settings on your laptop is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it in Windows 11:
1. **Open Power and Sleep settings**: Click on the Start button, located in the bottom-left corner of the taskbar, and select the “Settings” icon which resembles a gear. In the Settings menu, click on “System” and then select “Power and Sleep” from the left-hand side menu.
2. **Click on Additional Power Settings**: On the right side of the Power and Sleep settings, you will find an option called “Additional power settings.” Click on it to proceed.
3. **Choose what closing the lid does**: This action will open the Power Options window. In this window, you will see a list of power plans available on your laptop. Locate and click on the plan that is currently active, and then select “Change plan settings” from the options provided.
4. **Modify the lid close action**: In the next window, you will find various options related to power settings. To change the action when you close the laptop lid, click on “Change advanced power settings.”
5. **Expand the Power buttons and lid option**: In the Advanced Settings window, you will see multiple options arranged in a hierarchical structure. Scroll down to locate “Power buttons and lid” and click on the plus icon or the arrow next to it to expand the list of options.
6. **Configure closing the lid options**: Under the expanded “Power buttons and lid” options, you will find two settings related to closing the lid: “Lid close action” and “Lid open action.” Click on each setting to modify them as desired.
7. **Choose the desired action**: From the drop-down menu next to “Lid close action,” you can select one of the following options: Sleep, Hibernate, Shut down, or Do nothing. Similarly, select the desired action from the drop-down menu next to “Lid open action.”
8. **Save changes**: Once you have chosen the desired actions for both closing and opening the lid, click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes made to the advanced power settings.
By following these simple steps, you can easily customize the lid settings on your laptop running Windows 11.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. Can I change laptop lid settings in Windows 10?
Yes, the process to change laptop lid settings in Windows 10 is similar to that of Windows 11. You can access the power settings by following the same steps as mentioned above.
2. How do I prevent my laptop from sleeping when the lid is closed?
In the “Lid close action” setting, select “Do nothing” from the drop-down menu to prevent your laptop from sleeping when the lid is closed.
3. What is the difference between sleep and hibernate?
Sleep mode allows your laptop to quickly resume from where you left off, while hibernate mode saves your work to the hard disk and then shuts down. When you turn on your laptop again, it restores your previous work.
4. How can I make my laptop shut down when the lid is closed?
In the “Lid close action” setting, select “Shut down” from the drop-down menu to make your laptop shut down when the lid is closed.
5. Can I change lid settings for different power plans?
Yes, you can change the lid settings for different power plans. Simply select the desired power plan from the list in step 4 and modify the lid close and open actions accordingly.
6. What happens if I choose “Do nothing” for both lid close and open actions?
If you select “Do nothing” for both the lid close and open actions, your laptop will remain unaffected when the lid is closed or opened.
7. How do I stop my laptop from going into sleep mode?
To prevent your laptop from going into sleep mode, you can choose the “Do nothing” option for both the lid close and open actions, as mentioned in step 7.
8. Where can I find the Power Options in Windows 11?
You can find the Power Options by clicking on the Start button, selecting the “Settings” icon, clicking on “System,” and then choosing “Power and Sleep” from the left-hand side menu.
9. Why are my lid settings not changing?
If your lid settings are not changing, make sure you are modifying the settings for the correct power plan. Some laptops may also have additional software or settings that override the default Windows power settings.
10. Will changing the lid settings affect my laptop’s performance?
No, changing the lid settings will not affect your laptop’s performance. However, it may impact its power consumption and battery life, depending on the action chosen.
11. Can I set different actions for closing and opening the lid?
Yes, you can set different actions for closing and opening the lid by selecting different options from the drop-down menus next to “Lid close action” and “Lid open action” in the Advanced Settings.
12. Does changing the lid settings affect external displays?
No, changing the lid settings only applies to the laptop’s built-in display. It does not affect external displays connected to your laptop.