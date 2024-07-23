How to change laptop lid open action in Windows 10?

When using a laptop, you might want to customize the action that occurs when you open the lid. By default, Windows 10 is set to put the laptop into sleep mode when the lid is closed and wake it up when the lid is reopened. However, you can change this setting to better suit your needs. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the laptop lid open action in Windows 10.
Step 1: Access Power Options
To change the laptop lid open action, you will first need to access the Power Options. There are a couple of ways to do this. One way is to right-click on the battery icon in the taskbar and select “Power Options” from the context menu. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + X on your keyboard and choose “Power Options” from the menu that appears.
Step 2: Choose the Power Plan
In the Power Options window, you will see a list of power plans that are available on your laptop. The currently selected power plan will be highlighted. Click on the “Change plan settings” link next to the power plan you want to modify.
Step 3: Modify Power Plan Settings
In the next window, click on the “Change advanced power settings” link. This will open the advanced power settings dialog box.
Step 4: Locate Lid Close Action
In the advanced power settings dialog box, you will see a long list of different power settings. Scroll down until you find the “Power buttons and lid” option and click on the plus (+) icon next to it to expand the suboptions.
Step 5: Configure Lid Close Action
Under the “Power buttons and lid” suboptions, you will find the “Lid close action” setting. Click on the plus (+) icon next to it to expand the available actions. Here, you will see options such as “Sleep,” “Hibernate,” “Shut Down,” and “Do nothing.”
Step 6: Choose the Desired Action
Select the option that you want to be executed when you open the laptop lid. If you prefer to put your laptop into sleep mode, choose “Sleep.” If you want to hibernate your laptop, select “Hibernate.” Alternatively, if you want to shut down your laptop, choose “Shut Down.” For those who want no action to be taken, select “Do nothing.”
Step 7: Apply Changes
Once you have chosen the desired action, click on the “OK” button to save the changes. You can now close the Power Options window.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the laptop lid open action in Windows 10.
Related or similar FAQs:
1. Can I change the laptop lid open action on any Windows 10 laptop?
Yes, you can change the laptop lid open action on any laptop that is running Windows 10.
2. What is the default action for opening the laptop lid in Windows 10?
The default action for opening the laptop lid in Windows 10 is to put the laptop into sleep mode.
3. Can I set a different action for lid close and lid open?
No, Windows 10 does not provide an option to set different actions for lid close and lid open. The chosen action applies to both closing and opening the lid.
4. Can I set the laptop to shut down when the lid is closed?
Yes, you can set the laptop to shut down when the lid is closed by choosing the “Shut Down” option in the lid close action settings.
5. How can I prevent my laptop from going to sleep when the lid is closed?
You can prevent your laptop from going to sleep when the lid is closed by selecting the “Do nothing” option in the lid close action settings.
6. What is the difference between sleep and hibernate?
When your laptop enters sleep mode, it saves the current state in memory and consumes minimal power. On the other hand, hibernate mode saves the current state to the hard drive and completely powers off the laptop, consuming no power.
7. What if I want my laptop to stay awake when the lid is closed?
You can configure your laptop to stay awake when the lid is closed by selecting the “Do nothing” option in the lid close action settings.
8. Can I change the laptop lid open action while on battery and while plugged in?
Yes, you can choose different actions for when the laptop lid is opened based on whether the laptop is running on battery or is plugged into a power source.
9. Will changing the lid open action affect other power settings?
No, changing the lid open action will only affect the action that occurs when the laptop lid is opened. Other power settings and configurations will remain unaffected.
10. Is it possible to set custom lid open actions?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not provide an option to set custom lid open actions. You can only choose from the available predefined options.
11. Does changing the lid open action have any impact on the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the lid open action does not have any direct impact on the laptop’s performance. It only determines what action is taken when you open the laptop lid.
12. Can I revert back to the default lid open action?
Yes, if you want to revert back to the default lid open action, simply select the “Sleep” option in the lid close action settings.