**How to Change Laptop Keyboard Light Color on an Asus Laptop: A Step-by-Step Guide**
Asus laptops are not only known for their powerful performance but also their sleek and stylish designs. One of the standout features of certain Asus laptop models is their customizable keyboard backlighting. Being able to change the color of the keyboard lights adds a personal touch to your laptop and enhances the overall aesthetic appeal. If you’re wondering how to change the laptop keyboard light color on an Asus laptop, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
**How to change laptop keyboard light color asus?**
To change the laptop keyboard light color on an Asus laptop, follow these steps:
1. Begin by locating and launching the “ROG Aura Core” or “Asus Aura” application on your laptop. This application allows you to control various lighting settings.
2. Once the application is open, you will be presented with a range of color options. Select the desired color by clicking on it.
3. Some Asus laptops also allow you to customize the lighting effects. To do so, click on the “Effects” tab within the application.
4. Choose the lighting effect you prefer from the available options. These may include static, breathing, strobing, or color cycle effects.
5. Adjust the brightness of the keyboard lights to your liking. This can usually be done by using the dedicated brightness control keys on your laptop’s keyboard or through the application itself.
6. Click “Apply” to save the changes you’ve made.
**Related FAQs:**
1. Can I change the keyboard light color on any Asus laptop?
Yes, not all Asus laptops have customizable keyboard lighting. Only certain models, such as those in the ROG (Republic of Gamers) series, offer this feature.
2. Is there a specific software required to change the keyboard light color?
Yes, Asus provides its own software, such as “ROG Aura Core” or “Asus Aura,” to control the keyboard lighting settings.
3. Can I set different colors for different keyboard zones?
This depends on the specific laptop model. Some Asus laptops do offer per-key RGB lighting, allowing you to set different colors for individual keys.
4. Are there any limitations to the color choices?
The available color choices can vary depending on the laptop model and software. However, most Asus laptops offer a wide range of colors to choose from.
5. Can I sync the keyboard lighting with other Asus devices?
Yes, if you have other compatible Asus devices, such as a mouse or headset, you can use Asus’s synchronization features to match the lighting effects across all devices.
6. Will changing the keyboard light color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not have any impact on the performance of your laptop. It is solely a cosmetic feature.
7. How can I restore the default keyboard light settings?
If you want to revert back to the default settings, simply open the Asus keyboard lighting application and choose the “Default” or “Restore” option.
8. Can I change the keyboard light color while using the laptop on battery power?
Yes, you can change the keyboard light color even when the laptop is running on battery power. However, keep in mind that higher brightness levels might drain the battery faster.
9. Do Asus laptops allow for advanced lighting customization, such as creating your own effects?
Some Asus laptops do offer advanced customization options, allowing you to create and save your own unique lighting effects.
10. Will changing the keyboard light color void my laptop’s warranty?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not void your laptop’s warranty. It is a supported feature provided by Asus.
11. Can I change the keyboard light color in BIOS settings?
No, the keyboard lighting settings are controlled through the dedicated Asus software and cannot be changed in the BIOS.
12. Does changing the keyboard light color require an internet connection?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not require an internet connection. The settings are changed locally on your laptop using the provided software.