How to Change Laptop from Safe Mode to Normal Mode?
Whether you have intentionally booted your laptop into safe mode or accidentally found yourself stuck in this mode, knowing how to switch back to normal mode is essential. Safe mode is a diagnostic mode that ensures your laptop starts with a limited set of drivers and software to troubleshoot any issues. However, it can be quite restricting and might hinder your laptop’s functionality. This article will guide you through the steps to change your laptop from safe mode to normal mode, allowing you to resume regular operations seamlessly.
How to change laptop from safe mode to normal mode?
To change your laptop from safe mode to normal mode, follow these simple steps:
1. Press the Windows key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msconfig” in the Run dialog box and click on “OK.” This action will open the System Configuration window.
3. In the System Configuration window, go to the “Boot” tab.
4. Under the “Boot options” section, uncheck the box next to “Safe boot.”
5. Click on “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
6. Restart your laptop, and it will boot up in normal mode.
After following these steps, your laptop will no longer start in safe mode, allowing you to use it in its fully functional state.
FAQs:
1. Can I still access my files in safe mode?
Yes, you can still access your files in safe mode. However, some applications and features may be limited or unavailable.
2. Why does my laptop automatically start in safe mode?
There could be multiple reasons for your laptop automatically starting in safe mode. It may be due to a recent system update, an improperly installed driver, or a malware infection.
3. Can I use the internet in safe mode?
Yes, you can use the internet in safe mode, but only limited functionalities may be available. For instance, some drivers required for specific internet connections may be disabled.
4. How do I know if my laptop is in safe mode?
When your laptop is in safe mode, the words “Safe Mode” will be displayed in all four corners of the screen.
5. Will changing to normal mode resolve all my laptop issues?
Changing to normal mode may resolve some of the issues you might be facing, especially if they were caused by incompatible or corrupt drivers. However, if there are underlying hardware issues, additional troubleshooting may be required.
6. Can I change the startup settings from within safe mode?
No, you cannot change the startup settings from within safe mode. You need to restart your laptop in normal mode to modify the startup settings.
7. Will changing to normal mode delete any of my files?
No, changing to normal mode will not delete any of your files. It simply allows your laptop to start with the typical set of drivers and software.
8. How long does it take to switch from safe mode to normal mode?
Switching from safe mode to normal mode is usually a quick process. Once you have unchecked the safe boot option and restarted your laptop, it should switch to normal mode within a minute or two.
9. Are there any risks involved in switching to normal mode?
There are no significant risks involved in switching to normal mode. However, if you are experiencing problems that require safe mode to rectify them, these issues may reappear.
10. My laptop won’t boot up at all, what should I do?
If your laptop won’t boot up at all, you may still be able to enter safe mode and attempt to diagnose the issue. If that doesn’t work, it may be necessary to seek professional assistance.
11. Can I access the Device Manager in safe mode?
Yes, you can access the Device Manager in safe mode by right-clicking on the Start button and selecting “Device Manager.” However, not all device functions may be available.
12. Will I lose my installed programs when switching to normal mode?
No, you will not lose any of your installed programs when switching to normal mode. Your programs will continue to be available as they were before entering safe mode.