**How to change laptop display settings?**
Laptop display settings allow you to customize your visual experience by adjusting various aspects of your screen, such as brightness, resolution, and color calibration. Whether you wish to enhance the visual clarity, optimize color reproduction, or simply modify the display to suit your preferences, changing these settings is relatively easy. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the process and make the most out of your laptop display.
1. **Accessing display settings:** To begin, right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu. This will open up the display settings window.
2. **Adjusting screen resolution:** Within the display settings window, locate the “Resolution” drop-down menu. Choose the desired resolution from the available options and click “Apply” to make the change. Keep in mind that higher resolutions provide sharper images, but may render text and icons smaller.
3. **Modifying brightness:** Find the brightness slider in the display settings window and drag it left or right to decrease or increase the brightness level, respectively. Experiment with different settings until you find the ideal brightness for your eyes and lighting conditions.
4. **Changing color calibration:** Look for the “Color calibration” option and click on it. This will launch a step-by-step wizard that allows you to adjust colors, contrast, and gamma settings to enhance image quality. Follow the instructions provided by the wizard to complete the calibration process.
5. **Customizing display orientation:** If you prefer using your laptop in a non-traditional position, such as portrait mode, you can adjust the display orientation. In the display settings window, select the “Orientation” drop-down menu and choose the desired orientation.
6. **Enabling or disabling external monitors:** If your laptop is connected to an external monitor, you can manage its settings as well. Locate the “Multiple displays” section in the display settings window and choose between options like “Duplicate these displays,” “Extend these displays,” or “Show only on 1” or “2” (referring to the laptop screen or external monitor).
7. **Scaling and layout:** In case you find text, icons, or other elements too small or large on your screen, you can adjust the scaling and layout settings. Within the display settings window, locate the “Scale and layout” section and choose the desired scaling option.
8. **Configuring screen refresh rate:** If you are experiencing screen flickering or other display issues, you might need to adjust the screen refresh rate. Go to the “Advanced display settings” in the display settings window and select the desired refresh rate from the drop-down menu.
9. **Applying themes:** Some laptops offer pre-defined color and visual themes to enhance the overall appearance. In the display settings window, navigate to the “Themes” section and choose a theme that best suits your style.
10. **Setting up a screen saver:** If you enjoy screen savers, you can configure them in the display settings window. Look for the “Screen saver settings” and customize options like the style, timeout, and preview of your screen saver.
11. **Adjusting night light settings:** To reduce eye strain at night, laptops often include a “Night light” feature that filters out blue light. Access the display settings window, locate the “Night light settings,” and adjust the intensity and timing based on your preferences.
12. **Resetting display settings:** In the event that you want to revert all display settings back to their original state, you can click the “Restore” or “Reset” button within the display settings window. This will undo any customization you have made and return your display to its default configuration.
