How to change laptop administrator name Windows 10?

When you first set up your laptop, you usually have to create an administrator account. This account grants you full control and access to all the features and settings on your Windows 10 laptop. However, there might be times when you want to change the name associated with the administrator account. Whether you want to personalize it or update it due to a change in ownership, Windows 10 allows you to change the laptop administrator name easily. Let’s go through the steps to change the administrator name in Windows 10.
Changing Laptop Administrator Name in Windows 10
To change the administrator name in Windows 10, follow these simple steps:
1. Open Settings: Click on the Start menu and select the Settings icon (shaped like a gear). Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + I together to directly open the Settings.
2. Access Accounts: In the Settings window, click on the “Accounts” option.
3. Select Your Info: In the left-hand menu of the Accounts settings, click on the “Your info” tab.
4. Manage Your Microsoft Account: Under the “Your Info” section, click on the “Manage my Microsoft Account” link.
5. Sign in to Microsoft Account: The browser will open and prompt you to sign in to your Microsoft account associated with the Windows 10 laptop. Enter your credentials and sign in.
6. Edit Your Profile: After signing in, you will be redirected to the Microsoft account webpage. Click on the “More actions” drop-down menu (three dots) and select “Edit profile.”
7. Edit Your Name: On the Microsoft account webpage, locate the “Edit name” section and click on the “Edit name” link.
8. Change Your Name: In the name editing page, update the First name, Middle name (optional), and Last name fields with your desired new administrator name. Once done, click on the “Save” button.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the administrator name for your Windows 10 laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I change the administrator name without a Microsoft account?
Yes, you can change the administrator name without a Microsoft account by accessing the local user accounts settings on your Windows 10 laptop.
Q2: Can I change the administrator name for a different user on my laptop?
Yes, you can change the username for any user account on your laptop following similar steps. However, you need to have administrative privileges to make the changes.
Q3: Does changing the administrator name affect user passwords?
No, changing the administrator name does not impact user passwords. User passwords remain the same unless changed separately.
Q4: Will changing the administrator name affect my files and settings?
No, changing the administrator name does not affect your files and settings. It only modifies the display name associated with the administrator account.
Q5: Can I change the administrator name through the Control Panel?
No, the option to change the administrator name is not available directly through the Control Panel. You need to access the Microsoft account settings through the Settings menu.
Q6: How often can I change the administrator name?
There are no restrictions on the frequency of changing the administrator name. You can change it whenever you want.
Q7: Do I need an internet connection to change the administrator name?
Yes, you require an internet connection to sign in to your Microsoft account in order to change the administrator name.
Q8: Does changing the administrator name affect my email address or Microsoft account?
No, changing the administrator name does not impact your email address or any other aspects of your Microsoft account.
Q9: Can I change the administrator name on Windows 7 or 8?
Yes, the process of changing the administrator name on Windows 7 or 8 is different from Windows 10. You can access the local user accounts settings to make the changes.
Q10: Can I change only the administrator display name and keep the username same?
Yes, you can change the display name associated with the administrator account while keeping the username the same.
Q11: What should I do if I don’t have a Microsoft account?
If you don’t have a Microsoft account, you can create a new Microsoft account or use the local user accounts settings to change the administrator name.
Q12: Will changing the administrator name affect the functionality of Windows 10?
No, changing the administrator name does not affect the functionality of Windows 10. It is merely a cosmetic change that only alters the display name.