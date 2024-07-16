How to change language on screen keyboard Windows 10?

The screen keyboard in Windows 10 is a useful tool, especially for touch-screen devices or when your physical keyboard is not working correctly. However, it’s essential to know how to change the language on the screen keyboard to ensure you can type comfortably in your preferred language. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to change the language on the screen keyboard in Windows 10.
Method 1: Using the Language Bar
1. Right-click on the taskbar at the bottom of your screen to open the context menu.
2. From the context menu, select “Show touch keyboard button.” This will enable the language bar on your taskbar.
3. Click on the newly added touch keyboard icon on the taskbar.
4. Once the screen keyboard appears, click on the language abbreviation displayed on the left side of the keyboard.
5. A drop-down menu will appear with the available languages. Select the language you want to use.
Method 2: Through the Settings Menu
1. Press the Windows key + I on your physical keyboard to open the Settings menu.
2. From the Settings menu, click on “Time & Language.”
3. In the left sidebar, select “Region & Language.”
4. Under the “Languages” section, click on “Add a language.”
5. A list of available languages will appear. Select the language you wish to add to the screen keyboard.
6. Once you’ve added the language, go back to the screen keyboard and click on the language abbreviation to switch to your desired language.
How to remove a language from the screen keyboard?
To remove a language from the screen keyboard, follow Method 2 until step 4, then click on the language you want to remove and select “Remove.”
Can I change the language on the screen keyboard without using the touch keyboard button?
Yes, you can. Simply press Windows key + Spacebar simultaneously to switch between languages on the screen keyboard.
Is it possible to set a different language on the screen keyboard for each user account?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to set different languages for each user account. Simply follow Method 2 for each account and choose the preferred language.
What if the desired language is not listed?
If the language you wish to use is not listed in the available options, you need to download and install the language pack for that specific language.
Can I change the keyboard layout for a specific language on the screen keyboard?
Yes, after selecting a language on the screen keyboard, you can change the keyboard layout by clicking the “Keyboard” button on the left-hand side of the screen keyboard.
How to change the default language on the screen keyboard?
To change the default language on the screen keyboard, you need to change the default language for your entire Windows 10 system. Follow Method 2 and click on “Administrative language settings” in step 3.
Why is the language changing automatically on the screen keyboard?
If the language on the screen keyboard is changing automatically, your system might have multiple input methods or keyboards installed. To fix this, remove unnecessary input methods or keyboards from the language preferences in the Settings menu.
Can I add an input method for a language that is not installed on my system?
Yes, you can add an input method for a language that is not installed on your system. However, you won’t be able to type in that language unless you install the necessary language pack.
Is it possible to customize the appearance of the screen keyboard?
No, the screen keyboard’s appearance cannot be customized. It follows the default design set by Windows 10.
Does the language change on the screen keyboard affect the physical keyboard?
No, the language change on the screen keyboard does not affect the physical keyboard. They can operate independently of each other.
Can I use handwriting input on the screen keyboard?
Yes, the screen keyboard allows you to use handwriting input. Click on the keyboard icon at the bottom right, then choose the pen icon to enable handwriting input.
In conclusion, changing the language on the screen keyboard in Windows 10 is a straightforward process that can be done through the language bar or the settings menu. Follow the outlined steps, and you’ll be able to type comfortably in your desired language using the screen keyboard.