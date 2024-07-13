How to change language on Lenovo laptop Windows 10?

Lenovo laptops are popular for their performance and reliability. If you own a Lenovo laptop with Windows 10 installed and need to change the language settings, you’re in the right place. Whether you want to switch to a different language or add a new language to your laptop, this article provides a step-by-step guide on how to change the language on your Lenovo laptop running Windows 10.
Changing the language on your Lenovo laptop is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to change the language settings in Windows 10:
1. Open the Settings app by clicking on the “Start” menu and then selecting the gear icon.
2. In the Settings window, click on the “Time & Language” option.
3. In the left sidebar, choose “Language.”
4. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “+ Add a language” button.
5. A list of available languages will appear. Select the language you want to add and click the “Next” button.
6. On the next screen, select the language features you want to install, such as language pack and handwriting recognition, and click “Install.”
7. Windows will download and install the selected language features. This may take a few minutes, depending on your internet speed.
8. Once the installation is complete, click on the language you just added and click the “Set as default” button.
9. Now, you may need to restart your Lenovo laptop for the language change to take effect. Save any pending work and click “Restart now” when prompted.
10. After rebooting, your Lenovo laptop will be using the newly selected language.
FAQs:
1. How do I change the keyboard language on my Lenovo laptop?
To change the keyboard language on your Lenovo laptop, go to the language settings in Windows 10 (follow steps 1-3 above), click on the language you want to use, and then click the “Options” button. Under the “Keyboards” section, click on the “+ Add a keyboard” button and select the desired keyboard layout.
2. Can I change the display language on my Lenovo laptop without reinstalling Windows 10?
Yes, you can change the display language on your Lenovo laptop without reinstalling Windows 10. By following the steps mentioned above, you can add a new language and set it as the default display language.
3. How do I switch between languages on my Lenovo laptop?
To switch between languages on your Lenovo laptop, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Left Alt + Shift.” Pressing these keys together will toggle between the installed language options.
4. Can I remove a language that I no longer need on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, you can remove a language that you no longer need on your Lenovo laptop. Open the language settings in Windows 10 and click on the language you wish to remove. Then, click the “Remove” button.
5. Can I install additional language packs on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, you can install additional language packs on your Lenovo laptop. Open the language settings, click on the language you want to modify, and then click the “Options” button. Under the “Language options” section, click on the “Download” button next to the language pack you wish to install.
6. How do I change the language back to English on my Lenovo laptop?
To change the language back to English on your Lenovo laptop, open the language settings, select English from the list of installed languages, and click the “Set as default” button.
7. Can I change the language on my Lenovo laptop without an internet connection?
While an internet connection is recommended for downloading language packs, you can change the language on your Lenovo laptop without an internet connection by using the language pack installation files available offline.
8. How do I enable handwriting recognition for a different language on my Lenovo laptop?
To enable handwriting recognition for a different language on your Lenovo laptop, go to the language settings, click on the desired language, and then click the “Options” button. Under the “Handwriting” section, click on the “Add a handwriting option” button and choose the handwriting recognition package you want to install.
9. Can I change the language on my Lenovo laptop’s login screen?
Yes, you can change the language on your Lenovo laptop’s login screen. Open the language settings and click on the “Administrative language settings” link. In the “Region” tab, click on the “Copy settings” button and check the box that says “Welcome screen and system accounts.” Click OK, and the login screen language will match your selected language.
10. How do I set a different language as the default display language for specific apps?
To set a different language as the default display language for specific apps on your Lenovo laptop, go to the language settings, click on the desired language, and then click the “Options” button. Under the “App language” section, click on the “Override for default” button and select the app you want to customize the language for.
11. Can I install language packs for all users on my Lenovo laptop?
Yes, you can install language packs for all users on your Lenovo laptop. In the language settings, click on the “Administrative language settings” link. In the “Administrative” tab, click on the “Copy settings” button and check the box that says “Welcome screen and system accounts” and “New user accounts.” Click OK to apply the language settings to all users.
12. How do I change the language back to the original one after experimenting with different languages?
To change the language back to the original one after experimenting with different languages, open the language settings, select the original language, and click the “Set as default” button. Restart your Lenovo laptop for the changes to take effect.