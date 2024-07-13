How to change language for keyboard in Windows 10?

If you use a computer with multiple languages or prefer to type in a language other than the default one, you may need to change the language settings for your keyboard on Windows 10. Luckily, Windows 10 provides a straightforward process to add or switch to different keyboard languages. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the language for the keyboard in Windows 10.
Changing the Keyboard Language in Windows 10
To change the language for your keyboard in Windows 10, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings menu
Click on the “Start” button (Windows icon) located at the bottom left corner of your screen. From the Start menu, click on the “Settings” icon (gear-shaped) to open the Settings menu.
Step 2: Access the Language settings
Within the Settings menu, click on the “Time & Language” option. A new window will open with various options related to date, time, language, and region.
Step 3: Add a new language
In the left sidebar of the Time & Language window, select the “Language” tab. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “Add a language” button.
Step 4: Choose the desired language
A list of languages will now appear on your screen. Scroll through the list, and once you find the language you want to add, click on it. Then, click the “Next” button to proceed.
Step 5: Select language features
Windows 10 allows you to choose which language features you would like to install. For example, you can install the language for the keyboard layout only or include the language for the display. Select the desired options and click the “Install” button.
Step 6: Set the new language as default
After the installation is complete, return to the “Time & Language” window. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on your newly added language and then click on the “Set as default” button.
Step 7: Remove unnecessary languages
If you have languages listed under “Preferred languages” that you no longer need, you can remove them by selecting the language and clicking on the “Remove” button.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Changing Language for Keyboard in Windows 10:
1. Can I add multiple keyboard languages in Windows 10?
Yes, you can add multiple keyboard languages in Windows 10. This allows you to switch between different languages easily.
2. How do I switch between different keyboard languages?
To switch between keyboard languages on Windows 10, you can use the keyboard shortcut “Left Alt + Shift” or click on the language abbreviation in the taskbar and select the desired keyboard language.
3. Can I remove a keyboard language without uninstalling it?
Yes, you can remove a keyboard language without uninstalling it. In the “Time & Language” settings, select the language you want to remove and click the “Options” button. From there, click the “Remove” button.
4. Can I add a language that is not on the list?
Yes, you can add a language that is not on the list by clicking on the “Add a language” button in the “Time & Language” settings. From there, click on “More languages” and search for the desired language.
5. Do I need to restart my computer after adding a new keyboard language?
No, you do not need to restart your computer after adding a new keyboard language. The changes will take effect immediately.
6. How can I see the language bar on my taskbar?
To see the language bar on your taskbar, go to the “Time & Language” settings and click on the “Language bar” option. Then, toggle the switch to enable the language bar.
7. Is it possible to change the keyboard language for specific applications only?
Yes, it is possible to change the keyboard language for specific applications only. In the “Time & Language” settings, click on the “Advanced keyboard settings” link and enable the option “Let me set a different input method for each app window.”
8. Can I set different keyboard languages for different user accounts?
Yes, you can set different keyboard languages for different user accounts. Each user can customize their keyboard language preferences in their respective accounts’ settings.
9. What do I do if the keyboard language keeps switching automatically?
If the keyboard language keeps switching automatically, you can disable the option for automatic language switching in the “Time & Language” settings. Go to the “Language” tab and click on the “Advanced keyboard settings” link. Then, disable the option “Let me set a different input method for each app window.”
10. Can I use a physical keyboard layout that differs from the chosen language?
Yes, you can use a physical keyboard layout that differs from the chosen language. In the “Options” settings for each language, you can add or configure different keyboard layouts.
11. How can I rearrange the order of preferred languages in Windows 10?
To rearrange the order of preferred languages, go to the “Time & Language” settings and click on the “Language” tab. Under the “Preferred languages” section, use the up and down arrows to adjust the order.
12. Can I change the language for the on-screen keyboard?
Yes, you can change the language for the on-screen keyboard. To do this, go to the “Time & Language” settings and click on the “Touch keyboard” tab. Under the “Language” section, add or remove languages as needed.