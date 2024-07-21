How to change keyboard type in Windows 10?

If you want to change the keyboard type in Windows 10, whether it’s to adjust to a different language or to switch to a different layout, you’re in the right place. Windows 10 offers a simple and straightforward method to change the keyboard type. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to do it.
Changing the Keyboard Type in Windows 10
Changing the keyboard type in Windows 10 is a quick and easy process. Follow the steps below to switch to your desired keyboard type:
1. Begin by opening the “Settings” app on your Windows 10 PC. You can access it by clicking on the Start menu and selecting the gear icon located above the power button.
2. In the Settings window, click on the “Time & Language” option.
3. From the left-hand side menu, select “Language.”
4. On the right-hand side, under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the language you are currently using or the language you want to switch to.
5. Once you select your language, click on the “Options” button next to it.
6. Now, under the “Keyboards” section, click on the “Add a keyboard” button.
7. A list of available keyboard layouts will appear. Choose the keyboard type you desire by clicking on it.
8. After selecting the keyboard layout, it will be added to your preferred languages.
9. If you want to make the newly added keyboard layout your default one, click on it and select the “Set as default” button.
10. Finally, close the Settings app, and your keyboard type will be changed to the desired layout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How many keyboard layouts can I have in Windows 10?
In Windows 10, you can have multiple keyboard layouts added and switch between them easily.
2. Can I customize keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to customize keyboard shortcuts to perform specific actions or launch applications.
3. Can I use multiple languages with different keyboards at the same time?
Absolutely! Windows 10 allows you to add different language keyboards, enabling you to switch between them effortlessly.
4. How do I remove a keyboard layout in Windows 10?
To remove a keyboard layout, go to the “Language” section in the Settings app, select the language you want to remove, and click on the “Options” button. Then, under the “Keyboards” section, choose the layout you want to remove, and click on the “Remove” button.
5. Is it possible to change the keyboard type from the taskbar?
Unfortunately, you cannot change the keyboard type directly from the taskbar. However, you can use a keyboard shortcut to quickly switch between different layouts once they are added.
6. Can I use a physical keyboard with a different layout than my Windows 10 settings?
Yes, you can use a physical keyboard with a different layout. However, the key labels won’t match your Windows 10 settings.
7. Do I need to restart my computer after changing the keyboard type?
No, you do not need to restart your computer after changing the keyboard type. The changes take effect immediately.
8. Can I use a different keyboard type for different user accounts on the same computer?
Yes, each user account on a Windows 10 computer can have its own preferred keyboard layout.
9. Will changing the keyboard type affect my existing files and documents?
Changing the keyboard type in Windows 10 will not affect your files or documents. It only changes the input method for your keyboard.
10. How can I enable the on-screen keyboard in Windows 10?
To enable the on-screen keyboard, go to the “Ease of Access” settings in the Control Panel, and under the “Keyboard” section, toggle on the “On-Screen Keyboard” option.
11. Are there shortcut keys to switch between keyboard layouts?
Yes, by pressing “Windows + Spacebar,” you can quickly switch between different keyboard layouts.
12. Can I download additional keyboard layouts for Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to download and install additional keyboard layouts from the Microsoft Store or through third-party sources.
Now that you know how to change the keyboard type in Windows 10, you can easily adapt to different languages or layouts and enhance your typing experience. Explore the various keyboard layouts available and find the one that suits you best!