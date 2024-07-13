Are you learning Japanese or need to write in Japanese for work or personal reasons? Changing your keyboard to Japanese can greatly enhance your typing experience and make it easier to communicate in the language. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to change your keyboard to Japanese on various platforms.
How to Change Keyboard to Japanese on Windows
1. Open the Control Panel
To get started, click on the “Start” button, search for “Control Panel,” and then open it.
2. Select “Clock and Region” or “Region and Language”
Depending on your Windows version, you may find either “Clock and Region” or “Region and Language” in the Control Panel options. Click on it to proceed.
3. Click on “Change Keyboards” or “Keyboards and Languages”
In this section, you should find an option related to keyboards. It may be labeled as “Change Keyboards” or “Keyboards and Languages.” Click on it to continue.
4. Click on the “Add” button
A window will open, displaying the currently installed keyboards. Click on the “Add” button to add a new keyboard.
5. Scroll down and locate “Japanese (Japan)”
Scroll down the list of available languages until you find “Japanese (Japan).” Check the box next to it to select the Japanese keyboard layout.
6. Click on the “OK” button
After selecting the Japanese keyboard layout, click on the “OK” button to add it to your list of installed keyboards.
7. Set Japanese as the default input language (optional)
If you prefer to use Japanese as the default input language, select it from the list of installed keyboards and click on the “Move up” button until it reaches the top of the list.
8. Apply the changes
Click on the “Apply” button to save the changes you made to your keyboard settings. The Japanese keyboard is now successfully added and ready to use.
How to Change Keyboard to Japanese on MacOS
1. Open System Preferences
Click on the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
2. Select “Keyboard”
In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
3. Go to “Input Sources”
Within the Keyboard settings, navigate to the “Input Sources” tab.
4. Click on the “+” button
At the bottom left of the Input Sources tab, you will see a “+” button. Click on it to add a new input source.
5. Find and select “Japanese” and “Japanese – Kana” options
Scroll through the list of available input sources and select both “Japanese” and “Japanese – Kana” checkboxes.
6. Click on the “Add” button
After selecting the appropriate checkboxes, click on the “Add” button to add the Japanese input sources.
7. Enable the input source menu in the menu bar (optional)
If you wish to easily switch between input sources, check the box that says “Show Input menu in the menu bar” in the Input Sources tab.
8. Close the System Preferences
Simply close the System Preferences window, and you have successfully added the Japanese keyboard layout to your macOS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I switch between multiple input sources on Windows?
Yes, you can switch between multiple input sources on Windows by pressing the “Windows key + Spacebar” shortcut.
Q2: How can I type in hiragana, katakana, or kanji on the Japanese keyboard?
To type in hiragana, simply start typing phonetically, and the input will automatically convert. For katakana, press the “right Ctrl” key before entering the phonetic characters. To input kanji, type the word in hiragana and then press the “Spacebar” to convert it to kanji options.
Q3: Can I use the Romaji input method on the Japanese keyboard?
Yes, the Japanese keyboard allows you to type using the Romaji input method, which converts phonetic spelling into kana or kanji.
Q4: How can I switch between input sources on macOS?
To switch between input sources on macOS, you can use the shortcut “Command + Spacebar” or click on the input source menu icon in the menu bar.
Q5: Are there any additional resources available to help me learn Japanese typing?
Yes, there are various online resources and typing practice websites specifically designed to help improve your Japanese typing skills.
Q6: Can I customize the keyboard shortcuts for switching input sources?
Yes, both Windows and macOS allow you to customize the keyboard shortcuts for switching input sources according to your preferences.
Q7: Is it possible to change the keyboard language temporarily?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language temporarily by switching the input source while typing.
Q8: Does changing the keyboard language affect the rest of my computer settings?
Changing the keyboard language does not affect your computer settings, such as the display language or system preferences. It only affects the way you input text.
Q9: Can I use the Japanese keyboard layout to type in other languages?
While the Japanese keyboard is primarily designed for typing in Japanese, you can also use it to type in certain other languages that utilize similar characters.
Q10: Can I switch back to my default keyboard layout once I add the Japanese keyboard?
Yes, you can easily switch back to your default keyboard layout on both Windows and macOS by following the same steps to change the keyboard settings.
Q11: Do I need to restart my computer after changing the keyboard language?
No, there is no need to restart your computer. The changes take effect immediately after you apply them.
Q12: How can I remove the Japanese keyboard layout if I no longer need it?
To remove the Japanese keyboard layout, go back to the keyboard settings on either Windows or macOS, select the Japanese keyboard, and click on the “Remove” or “Delete” button.