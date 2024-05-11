**How to change keyboard to international?**
Changing the keyboard settings to an international layout is a simple process that can greatly enhance your typing experience. Whether you need to type in different languages or want to access special characters easily, switching to an international keyboard can help. Here’s a step-by-step guide to changing your keyboard to an international layout:
1. **Open the Control Panel:** Begin by opening the Control Panel on your Windows computer. You can access it by clicking on the Start button and typing “Control Panel” in the search bar.
2. **Click on “Clock, Language, and Region”:** Within the Control Panel, navigate to the “Clock, Language, and Region” section.
3. **Select “Region and Language”:** Under the “Clock, Language, and Region” section, click on “Region and Language” to access the language settings.
4. **Add a new language:** In the “Region and Language” window, click on the “Add a language” button and choose the desired language from the list.
5. **Select the language you added:** Once you’ve added the desired language, make sure it is selected as the default language.
6. **Change the keyboard layout:** After selecting the language, click on the “Options” button next to the language name. A new window will open, and under the “Keyboards” section, click on “Add a keyboard.”
7. **Choose an international keyboard layout:** In the list of available keyboards, select the international layout that matches your needs. For example, if you wish to use the US International Keyboard layout, select “United States-International.”
8. **Remove unnecessary keyboard layouts:** If you have multiple keyboard layouts added but no longer need them, you can remove them by going back to the “Region and Language” settings, clicking on the language, and then selecting “Remove.”
9. **Apply the changes:** Once you have chosen the desired keyboard layout and removed any unnecessary layouts, click on “Apply” to save your changes.
10. **Switch between keyboard layouts:** Now that you’ve installed an international keyboard layout, you can switch between languages by clicking on the language abbreviation on the taskbar and selecting the desired layout.
11. **Use language-specific characters and symbols:** With the international keyboard layout enabled, you can access language-specific characters and symbols by using combinations of keys. For example, the “Alt Gr” key combined with other keys allows you to type special characters easily.
12. **Customize keyboard shortcuts:** You can further customize your keyboard settings by exploring the “Language options” and “Advanced keyboard settings” within the “Region and Language” settings. This allows you to assign specific keyboard shortcuts or configure other language-related preferences.
FAQs:
1. How do I switch between languages quickly?
To switch between languages quickly, you can use the “Windows key + Spacebar” shortcut on your keyboard.
2. Can I add multiple international keyboard layouts?
Yes, you can add and switch between multiple international keyboard layouts to suit your typing needs.
3. How can I type accented characters?
By pressing the “Alt Gr” key followed by specific keys on your keyboard, you can type accented characters.
4. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my existing files and programs?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect your existing files and programs. It only modifies the way you input characters.
5. Can I change the language of my keyboard temporarily?
Yes, you can temporarily change the language of your keyboard by following the steps mentioned above and selecting the desired layout.
6. Do I need an internet connection to change the keyboard layout?
No, changing the keyboard layout does not require an internet connection as it is a local setting on your computer.
7. Can I use an international keyboard layout on a Mac?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout on a Mac by accessing the “System Preferences” and selecting the “Keyboard” settings.
8. How do I remove an added keyboard layout?
To remove an added keyboard layout, go to the “Region and Language” settings, click on the language, and select “Remove.”
9. Can I use an international keyboard layout on a smartphone?
Yes, many smartphones allow you to change the keyboard layout and add different languages through the device settings.
10. Will the physical keys on my keyboard change after switching to an international layout?
No, the physical keys on your keyboard will remain the same even after switching to an international layout. The changes are only made to the way the keys are interpreted by the system.
11. Can I switch back to my original keyboard layout?
Yes, you can always switch back to your original keyboard layout by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting your preferred layout.
12. Does changing the keyboard layout affect my language settings in other applications?
No, changing the keyboard layout only affects the way you input characters and does not modify your language settings in other applications.