**How to Change Keyboard to English on Samsung?**
Samsung devices are known for their versatile features and customization options. One such customization option is changing the keyboard language to English. Whether you have accidentally changed the language or purchased a device with a keyboard in a different language, don’t worry! This article will guide you on how to change the keyboard to English on your Samsung device.
Changing the keyboard language on a Samsung device is a simple process. Just follow the step-by-step instructions below:
1. Open Settings
To begin, locate the Settings app on your Samsung device. You can usually find it on the home screen or in the app drawer. It is represented by a gear icon.
2. Navigate to Language and Input
Within the Settings menu, scroll down and select “General Management” or “System.” Then, tap on “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard.”
3. Select Language
Under the “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard” section, you will find several language options. Tap on “Language” to proceed.
4. Choose English
A list of available languages will appear on the screen. Scroll through the list and choose “English” from the options available. If you cannot find English, select “Add Language” and locate it from the list.
5. Set English as Default
After selecting English, a prompt will ask if you want to set it as the default language. Tap on “Set as Default” to make English the default language for your Samsung device.
6. Change the Keyboard Language
Now that English is the default language, you need to make sure the keyboard language matches. To do this, go back to the “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard” section in the Settings menu.
7. Tap on On-Screen Keyboard
Within the “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard” section, look for “On-Screen Keyboard” or a similar option specific to your Samsung device. Tap on it to proceed.
8. Select Samsung Keyboard
Under the on-screen keyboards, you will see a list of available options. Choose “Samsung Keyboard” or the keyboard that you are currently using.
9. Language and Types
After selecting the Samsung Keyboard, you will see a list of options related to the keyboard settings. Look for “Language and Types” or something similar and tap on it.
10. Add Languages
Within the “Language and Types” settings, you can add or remove languages for your keyboard. Tap on “Add Input Languages.”
11. Select English
From the list of available languages, scroll down and locate “English.” Tap on it to add it to your keyboard languages.
12. Remove Unwanted Languages
If you have any unwanted languages in the list, you can remove them by going back to the “Language and Types” settings, selecting the language, and tapping on “Remove.”
1. How to change the keyboard language on a Samsung device?
To change the keyboard language on a Samsung device, open Settings, navigate to Language and Input, select Language, choose English, set it as default, and change the keyboard language under On-Screen Keyboard settings.
2. Where can I find the Settings app on my Samsung device?
The Settings app is usually found on the home screen or in the app drawer. Look for a gear icon representing the Settings app.
3. What should I do if I can’t find English in the language options?
If English is not available in the language options, select “Add Language” and locate English from the list of available languages.
4. Can I set English as the default language on my Samsung device?
Yes, after selecting English as the language, a prompt will ask if you want to set it as the default language. Tap on “Set as Default” to make English the default language.
5. How can I change the on-screen keyboard language?
To change the on-screen keyboard language, go to the “Language and Input” or “Language and Keyboard” section in the Settings menu. Select the on-screen keyboard option, such as Samsung Keyboard, and modify the language and types settings.
6. Is it possible to remove unwanted languages from the keyboard?
Yes, you can remove unwanted languages from the keyboard by going to the “Language and Types” settings, selecting the language, and tapping on “Remove.”
7. Can I add multiple languages to my Samsung keyboard?
Yes, you can add multiple languages to the Samsung keyboard by going to the “Language and Types” settings, selecting “Add Input Languages,” and choosing the desired languages from the list.
8. Will changing the keyboard language affect other settings on my Samsung device?
Changing the keyboard language should not affect other settings on your Samsung device. It is solely a language preference for the keyboard input.
9. How do I switch between multiple languages on the Samsung keyboard?
Once you have added multiple languages to the Samsung keyboard, you can switch between them by swiping the Space bar or tapping the Globe icon on the keyboard.
10. Can I change the keyboard language back to its original setting?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language back to its original setting by following the same steps mentioned above and selecting the desired language from the list.
11. Why is it important to change the keyboard language?
Changing the keyboard language is important as it allows you to type and communicate more effectively in your preferred language, enhancing your overall user experience.
12. Will changing the keyboard language affect the language of other apps on my Samsung device?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect the language of other apps on your Samsung device. The language settings for each app are independent and can be customized separately.