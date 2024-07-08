How to change keyboard to english from french?

Changing the keyboard language settings is a common requirement for individuals who use multiple languages or mistakenly select the wrong language during setup. If you find yourself in a situation where you need to switch your French keyboard to English, don’t worry! This article will guide you through the simple steps to change your keyboard settings.
Step-by-Step Guide to Changing Keyboard Language from French to English
Changing your keyboard language can be done quickly by following these instructions:
1. Open the Control Panel
– Click on the “Start” button, usually located at the bottom left corner of your screen.
– Select “Control Panel” from the menu that appears.
2. Access the Language Settings
– In the Control Panel, find and click on the “Clock, Language, and Region” option.
– Within the options presented, choose “Change input methods” or “Region and Language.”
3. Add English Language
– Depending on your Windows version, different windows may appear. In the window related to input methods or languages, you will usually find a list of installed languages.
– Click on the “Add a language” or “+” button to add the English language to your keyboard options.
– Scroll through the list of languages and select “English” or “English (United States)” as your preferred choice.
4. Set English as Default Language
– After adding English as a language, locate the language you prefer in the list.
– Click on the language and select “Move up” until it reaches the top of the list. This will make it the default language.
5. Remove Unwanted Languages
– If you have multiple languages installed on your computer and no longer require them, you can remove them by clicking on the unwanted language and selecting “Remove” or “Delete.”
6. Save Changes
– Once you have added English as your preferred language and set it as the default option, click on the “Apply” or “OK” button to save the changes you made.
Now that you have successfully changed your keyboard language to English, you will be able to type in English without any hassles.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I switch back to French after changing my keyboard language to English?
Yes, you can switch between languages easily. Just follow the same steps and select French as your preferred language instead.
2. What if English is already in the list of languages on my computer?
In that case, ensure that English is set as the default language. If it is not, follow step 4 to set it as the default.
3. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing files and documents?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect your existing files and documents. It only alters the input language settings.
4. Can I switch between keyboard languages using a shortcut?
Yes, after adding multiple languages, you can use the shortcut “Left Alt + Shift” to switch between available keyboard languages.
5. Is it possible to change the keyboard language on a Mac computer?
Yes, the process is slightly different on Mac computers. Go to the “Apple” menu, select “System Preferences,” then choose “Keyboard” and “Input Sources” to change your language settings.
6. What if the language I want to add is not listed?
If the desired language is not listed, you may need to download and install a language pack or utilize third-party software for adding the specific language.
7. How can I verify which language my keyboard is currently set to?
Generally, the language abbreviation appears on the taskbar, near the date and time. For example, “FR” for French or “EN” for English.
8. Will changing the keyboard language remove any software installed on my computer?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect the software or applications installed on your computer.
9. Can I install multiple keyboard layouts for the same language?
Yes, you are able to install multiple keyboard layouts specific to one language, which can be helpful if you use different keyboard formats.
10. Does changing the language affect the spelling and grammar check?
No, the spelling and grammar check is typically associated with the installed programs and not affected by changes in keyboard language.
11. Do I need administrative access to change the keyboard language?
Yes, you may require administrative rights to modify the keyboard language settings on your computer.
12. I accidentally deleted the wrong language. How can I restore it?
If you mistakenly remove a language, you can easily re-add it by following the steps mentioned earlier in the article.