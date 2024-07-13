How to change keyboard to arabic iphone?

If you want to type in Arabic on your iPhone, you can easily change the keyboard settings to Arabic. Once you set it up, you’ll be able to switch between Arabic and other languages whenever you need. In this article, we will guide you through the process of switching your iPhone keyboard to Arabic and answer some related frequently asked questions.
Changing the Keyboard to Arabic
To change your iPhone keyboard to Arabic, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the General settings, select “Keyboard.”
4. Now, tap on “Keyboards.”
5. Select “Add New Keyboard.”
6. In the list of available keyboards, locate and tap on “Arabic.”
7. You will then see multiple Arabic keyboard options. Choose the one you prefer, such as “Arabic (Saudi Arabia)” or “Arabic (Egypt).”
8. After selecting the Arabic keyboard, it will be added to your active keyboards list.
9. Now, to switch to the Arabic keyboard while typing, you can simply tap on the Globe icon on your keyboard until you see the Arabic layout.
That’s it! You have successfully changed your iPhone’s keyboard to Arabic. You can now switch between English and Arabic by tapping on the Globe icon while using the keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: Can I switch between languages using a shortcut?
Yes, you can. Tap and hold the Globe icon on your keyboard to reveal a list of added keyboards, then swipe left or right to select the desired language.
Q2: How can I remove the Arabic keyboard from my iPhone?
To remove the Arabic keyboard, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Swipe left on the Arabic keyboard you want to remove, and tap the “Delete” button.
Q3: Can I use the Arabic keyboard for typing text messages and emails?
Absolutely! Once you have added the Arabic keyboard, you can use it to type in any app that supports text input, including messages, emails, notes, and more.
Q4: Are there any additional Arabic keyboard features?
Yes, the Arabic keyboard supports various features, including autocorrect, predictive text, and spell check, just like the English keyboard.
Q5: Can I change the order of my keyboards?
Certainly. In the “Keyboards” settings, tap on “Edit” in the top-right corner, then use the three horizontal lines on the right side of each keyboard language to rearrange their order.
Q6: Can I use the Arabic keyboard for dictation?
Yes, the Arabic keyboard supports dictation. Just tap on the microphone icon on the keyboard and start speaking in Arabic.
Q7: Can I switch to the Arabic keyboard in landscape mode?
Yes, the process of switching to the Arabic keyboard remains the same, regardless of the device orientation.
Q8: Will my iPhone’s predictive text work in Arabic?
Yes, your iPhone’s predictive text and QuickType keyboard suggestions will adapt to the Arabic language when you switch to it.
Q9: Do I need an internet connection to use the Arabic keyboard on my iPhone?
No, the Arabic keyboard is built-in within the iOS system, so you don’t need an internet connection to use it.
Q10: Can I add multiple Arabic keyboards on my iPhone?
Yes, you can add multiple Arabic keyboards to your iPhone, including different regional variations like Arabic (Saudi Arabia) and Arabic (Egypt).
Q11: Can I customize the Arabic keyboard layout?
Unfortunately, you can’t customize the Arabic keyboard layout on iPhone. However, you can switch between different variations depending on your preference.
Q12: Will changing the keyboard language affect my iPhone’s system language?
No, changing the keyboard language won’t affect the system language of your iPhone. It solely changes the language you use for typing.