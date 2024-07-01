**How to Change Keyboard Shortcuts on Windows 11?**
Keyboard shortcuts are a great way to improve your productivity and make navigating your computer faster and more efficient. With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft has introduced some changes to their operating system, including how to change keyboard shortcuts. In this article, we will explore the steps to customize keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11.
*Please note that the steps mentioned here are specifically for Windows 11. If you are using an older version of Windows, the process might vary slightly.*
**Step 1: Open the Settings App**
To begin customizing your keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11, you will need to open the Settings app. You can do this by clicking on the Start button, which is located at the bottom left corner of your screen, and then clicking on the gear icon. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + i on your keyboard to open the Settings app directly.
**Step 2: Navigate to the Keyboard Shortcuts Section**
Once you have the Settings app open, you will see a list of different categories on the left-hand side. Click on the “System” category, and then select “Keyboard” from the options that appear.
**Step 3: Customize Shortcut Keys**
In the Keyboard settings, you will find various options related to keyboard shortcuts. Scroll down until you reach the “Advanced keyboard settings” section and click on the “Custom shortcuts” link.
**Step 4: Add or Change a Shortcut**
To add a new shortcut, click on the plus icon located below the “Custom shortcuts” section. A small window will appear, asking you to choose the type of shortcut you want to create. You can select “Open a File, Folder, or App” to choose an application or file to open with the shortcut. Alternatively, you can choose “Run Script” to create a custom shortcut for a specific script or command.
**Step 5: Assign a Keyboard Shortcut**
After selecting the type of shortcut, you will need to assign a keyboard shortcut combination. Click on the text box next to “Shortcut key” and press the desired key combination you want to use. Be sure to avoid using combinations that are already in use by the operating system or other applications. Once you have entered the shortcut combination, click on the “OK” button.
**Step 6: Specify the Target**
In the next window, you will need to specify the target file, folder, app, or script that you want to associate with the custom shortcut. Click on the “Browse” button to locate the target file or folder from your computer, or enter the script/command if you selected “Run Script”. Finally, click on the “OK” button to save the changes.
That’s it! You have successfully changed a keyboard shortcut on Windows 11. You can repeat these steps for any other shortcuts you would like to customize.
FAQs
1. Can I revert to the default keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11?
Yes, you can revert to the default keyboard shortcuts at any time by removing or editing the custom shortcuts in the Keyboard settings.
2. Why should I customize keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11?
Customizing keyboard shortcuts allows you to create shortcuts that are more convenient and intuitive for your workflow, enhancing your productivity and efficiency.
3. Are there any limitations to changing keyboard shortcuts?
While you can assign any keyboard shortcut combination, it is important to avoid using combinations already in use by the operating system or other applications to prevent conflicts.
4. Can I create a keyboard shortcut for a specific function within an app?
In most cases, you can only create shortcuts for launching apps or opening files and folders. Functional shortcuts within apps are usually determined by the application developers.
5. Will my custom shortcuts be applied to all user accounts on my Windows 11 computer?
No, custom shortcuts are specific to the user account on which they are created. Each user can customize keyboard shortcuts according to their preference.
6. Can I export or import my custom keyboard shortcuts?
Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not offer a built-in feature to export or import custom keyboard shortcuts. You will need to manually recreate your shortcuts if you switch to a new computer or user account.
7. How can I easily find the custom shortcuts I have created?
To quickly access the custom shortcuts you have created, you can go to the “Custom shortcuts” section in the Keyboard settings, where you will find a list of all your custom shortcuts.
8. Can I delete a custom keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can delete a custom keyboard shortcut by selecting it in the “Custom shortcuts” section of the Keyboard settings and clicking on the minus icon.
9. Are there any third-party tools available for customizing keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11?
Yes, there are several third-party tools available that provide more advanced options for customizing keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11. However, using these tools may require additional technical knowledge.
10. Can I create a keyboard shortcut to shutdown or restart my computer?
Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not provide an option to create keyboard shortcuts specifically for shutting down or restarting your computer. The operating system offers its own default shortcuts for these functions.
11. What are some popular keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11?
Some popular keyboard shortcuts on Windows 11 include Windows key + E to open File Explorer, Windows key + D to show the desktop, and Alt + Tab to switch between open applications.
12. Can I create a keyboard shortcut to lock my Windows 11 computer?
Yes, you can create a custom keyboard shortcut to lock your Windows 11 computer. Simply choose the “Lock” option when adding a new shortcut, and assign the desired key combination.