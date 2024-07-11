How to change keyboard shortcut keys in Windows 10?

If you are a Windows 10 user, you might be aware of the numerous keyboard shortcuts available to improve your productivity and streamline your computing experience. However, what if those default shortcut keys do not align with your preferences or needs? Thankfully, Windows 10 allows you to customize and change keyboard shortcut keys to suit your workflow. In this article, we will guide you through the process of altering keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10.
Step-by-Step Guide to Changing Keyboard Shortcut Keys
1. Open the Settings menu: Click on the “Start” button located at the bottom-left corner of your screen, and then click on the “Settings” icon that resembles a gear.
2. Access the “Devices” section: In the Settings menu, locate and click on the “Devices” option.
3. Choose “Keyboard” from the left sidebar: Once you enter the “Devices” section, select “Keyboard” from the menu on the left side of the window.
4. Scroll down to the “Advanced keyboard settings” section: Look for the section titled “Advanced keyboard settings” at the bottom of the page and click on it.
5. Click on “Input language hotkeys”: Under the “Advanced keyboard settings,” find the “Input language hotkeys” section and click on it.
6. Select the keyboard layout: In the “Text Services and Input Languages” window that appears, click on the “Change Key Sequence” button.
7. Choose the shortcut to change: In the “Change Key Sequence” window, you will see a list of available shortcut keys. Select the one you want to change and click on the “Press new shortcut key” box.
8. Enter the new shortcut key combination: Press the keys on your keyboard that you wish to set as the new shortcut. It could be a combination involving the Ctrl, Alt, or Shift keys, along with other letters or symbols.
9. Apply the changes: After entering the new shortcut key combination, click the “OK” button to apply the changes. If the combination is already in use, you will receive a warning and have to choose another combination.
10. Confirm the changes and exit: Once you have successfully assigned the new shortcut key, click “OK” in the “Change Key Sequence” window. Then, click “OK” in the “Text Services and Input Languages” window to confirm and exit.
Now you have successfully customized a keyboard shortcut key in Windows 10. Repeat the above steps to change any other shortcut keys according to your preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the commonly used keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl+C and Alt+Tab?
Yes, you can change most keyboard shortcuts, including the commonly used ones, by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Will changing a keyboard shortcut affect its functionality in all applications?
Yes, once you change a keyboard shortcut, it will apply system-wide and affect its functionality across all applications and programs in Windows 10.
3. Can I assign multiple actions to a single keyboard shortcut?
No, Windows 10 doesn’t natively support assigning multiple actions to a single keyboard shortcut. Each keyboard shortcut can be associated with only one action.
4. How can I reset the default keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10?
To reset the default keyboard shortcuts in Windows 10, you can go back to the “Change Key Sequence” window mentioned in the guide and select the “Restore Defaults” button.
5. Is it possible to change keyboard shortcuts for specific applications only?
No, Windows 10 does not have built-in functionality to change keyboard shortcuts for specific applications only. However, some third-party software may provide this feature.
6. Can I change keyboard shortcuts for non-letter keys like F1 and Print Screen?
Yes, you can change keyboard shortcuts for non-letter keys as well. Just choose the desired non-letter key in the “Change Key Sequence” window and assign a new combination.
7. Are there any limitations to the keyboard shortcut combinations I can use?
When assigning new shortcut keys, you need to consider that certain combinations may already be in use by Windows 10 or specific applications. If a combination is already in use, you will need to choose an alternative.
8. Can I change the keyboard shortcuts back to the default settings?
Certainly, you can change the keyboard shortcuts back to their default settings by following the steps mentioned to reset the default keyboard shortcuts.
9. Will changing a keyboard shortcut affect touch gestures on a touch-enabled device?
No, changing a keyboard shortcut does not affect touch gestures on a touch-enabled device since they are separate input methods.
10. Can keyboard shortcuts be modified on non-Windows keyboards?
Yes, you can modify keyboard shortcuts on both Windows-specific keyboards and non-Windows keyboards since the modification occurs at the operating system level.
11. Is it possible to export/import customized keyboard shortcuts?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 does not provide an official built-in feature to export or import customized keyboard shortcuts. You will need to manually set them on each device.
12. Will changing a keyboard shortcut survive Windows updates?
In most cases, changing a keyboard shortcut will remain intact after Windows updates. However, it is advisable to double-check your customized shortcuts after major updates, as rare cases of settings being reset have been reported.
Now that you know how to change keyboard shortcut keys in Windows 10, you can tailor your computing experience to your liking and maximize your efficiency while using your device.