How to change keyboard settings samsung?

**How to Change Keyboard Settings on Samsung: A Step-by-Step Guide**
Are you tired of the default keyboard settings on your Samsung device? Perhaps you find it difficult to type certain characters or struggle with autocorrect? The good news is that you can easily customize your keyboard settings to suit your preferences. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change keyboard settings on a Samsung device, allowing you to personalize your typing experience.
**Step 1: Accessing the Keyboard Settings**
To begin, unlock your Samsung device and navigate to the home screen. From there, locate the settings icon, which resembles a gear. Tap on it to enter the device settings menu.
**Step 2: Finding the Language and Input Preferences**
Scroll down the settings menu until you find the “General Management” option. Tap on it, and then select “Language and Input.” Here, you will find various language and input preferences, including keyboard settings.
**Step 3: Selecting the On-screen Keyboard**
Within the Language and Input menu, you will find an option called “On-screen Keyboard.” Tap on it, and then choose the keyboard that is currently active on your device. In most cases, this will be the Samsung keyboard.
How to change keyboard settings on Samsung?
**Step 4: Customizing the Keyboard Preferences**
After selecting the Samsung keyboard, you will be presented with a list of keyboard preferences. Here, you can customize the settings according to your preference. Let’s explore some of the commonly modified keyboard settings:
How do I change the keyboard layout on my Samsung device?
To change the keyboard layout, tap on “Keyboard layout and feedback.” From there, you can select the desired layout, such as QWERTY, AZERTY, or DVORAK.
Can I adjust the keyboard size?
Yes, you can. By accessing the “Keyboard size and layout” option, you can make the keyboard larger or smaller based on your preference.
Is it possible to change the keyboard theme?
Absolutely! Samsung enables you to personalize the appearance of your keyboard. Simply go to the “Keyboard theme” option and choose from various available themes or customize your own.
How can I enable or disable autocorrect?
To enable or disable autocorrect, tap on “Text correction.” There, you will find various options to toggle autocorrect, spell check, and predictive text on or off.
Can I add new words to the keyboard dictionary?
Yes, you can add new words to the keyboard dictionary. Within the “Text correction” menu, select “Personalized data.” From there, tap on “Learned words” and add your desired words to the dictionary.
Is there an option for gesture typing?
Certainly! Look for the “Smart typing” option, where you will find the gesture typing feature. You can enable it and adjust the sensitivity as per your convenience.
Can I change the vibration settings of the keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the vibration settings. Under the “Keyboard feedback” tab, you will find options to enable or disable vibration, adjust its intensity, or even enable haptic feedback.
How to enable one-handed mode on the Samsung keyboard?
To access the one-handed mode, go to the “Keyboard size and layout” option. There, you will find the option to enable one-handed mode, allowing you to shrink the keyboard for easier thumb typing.
What is the “Floating Keyboard” feature?
The “Floating Keyboard” feature allows you to move the keyboard around the screen for more flexibility. You can enable this feature within the “Keyboard size and layout” settings.
Can I change the position of the keyboard?
Yes, you can change the keyboard’s position. Under the “Keyboard size and layout” settings, you will find the option to adjust the keyboard’s position to the left or right side of the screen.
How to change the keyboard language on Samsung?
To change the keyboard language, go to “Language and Input” and select “On-screen Keyboard.” From there, tap on “Samsung Keyboard” and then choose “Languages and types.” Finally, select the desired language and layout.
What should I do if none of the settings I want are available?
If you’re unable to find the desired keyboard settings, you can try installing alternative keyboard applications from the Google Play Store. There are numerous options available that offer a wide range of customizations.
**Conclusion**
Personalizing your Samsung device’s keyboard settings is a simple process that can greatly enhance your typing experience. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you can easily change the keyboard settings, customize its appearance and behavior, and even enable additional features. Take advantage of these options to tailor your Samsung keyboard to your liking and enjoy a more efficient and enjoyable typing experience.