How to Change Keyboard on WhatsApp iPhone?
WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world, gaining millions of users across different devices. If you’re an iPhone user, you might want to personalize your WhatsApp experience by changing the keyboard. Thankfully, WhatsApp allows you to easily change the keyboard on your iPhone. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your keyboard on WhatsApp.
To change the keyboard on WhatsApp for iPhone, follow these simple steps:
1. Launch WhatsApp: Locate the WhatsApp icon on your iPhone’s home screen and tap on it to launch the application.
2. Open a chat: Once you’re inside WhatsApp, select any conversation to open it.
3. Access the keyboard settings: Tap on the text input bar at the bottom of the screen to bring up the keyboard. Then, tap and hold the globe or smiley icon located at the bottom left corner of the keyboard.
4. Select a new keyboard: A list of available keyboards will appear. Swipe left or right to scroll through the options, and tap on the desired keyboard to select it. If you don’t have any additional keyboards installed, you will need to download one from the App Store before it appears in this list.
5. Switch back to the WhatsApp keyboard: Once you have selected a new keyboard, you can switch back to the default WhatsApp keyboard by tapping on the globe or smiley icon again.
**That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard on WhatsApp for iPhone.**
Now let’s address some frequently asked questions about changing the keyboard on WhatsApp for iPhone:
1. Can I use any keyboard with WhatsApp on iPhone?
Yes, you can use any keyboard that is compatible with your iPhone and installed on your device.
2. How do I download additional keyboards for my iPhone?
To download additional keyboards, open the App Store on your iPhone and search for keyboards. There are many options available, both free and paid. Once you find a keyboard you like, download and install it.
3. Do I need to enable the new keyboard system-wide on my iPhone?
No, you don’t need to enable the new keyboard system-wide on your iPhone. WhatsApp allows you to use different keyboards within the app without affecting your device’s overall keyboard settings.
4. Can I switch back to the default WhatsApp keyboard anytime?
Yes, you can easily switch back to the default WhatsApp keyboard at any time. Simply tap on the globe or smiley icon located at the bottom left corner of the keyboard.
5. Can I use different keyboards for different WhatsApp conversations?
Yes, you can use different keyboards for different WhatsApp conversations. Once you change the keyboard in a specific conversation, it won’t affect your keyboard settings in other chats.
6. Is it possible to change the keyboard language on WhatsApp?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language on WhatsApp. If you have multiple languages enabled on your iPhone, you can switch between them by tapping on the globe or smiley icon while using the WhatsApp keyboard.
7. Do I need to restart WhatsApp after changing the keyboard?
No, you don’t need to restart WhatsApp after changing the keyboard. The new keyboard will immediately take effect after you select it.
8. How can I remove a keyboard from my iPhone?
To remove a keyboard from your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards. Then, tap on “Edit” and delete the keyboard you want to remove.
9. Do all keyboards have the same features on WhatsApp?
No, different keyboards may come with different features and functionalities. Some keyboards may offer additional options like predictive text, swipe typing, or emoji suggestions.
10. Can I customize the appearance of the keyboard on WhatsApp?
No, WhatsApp doesn’t currently offer customization options for the appearance of the keyboard. You can only change the keyboard itself.
11. Are there any privacy concerns when using third-party keyboards with WhatsApp?
While most third-party keyboards are safe to use, it’s essential to be cautious when granting full access to a keyboard. Some keyboards may request full access to your typing data, which could potentially compromise your privacy. Ensure you trust the keyboard developer before granting such access.
12. Are there any keyboard apps that are specifically designed for WhatsApp?
Yes, there are keyboard apps specifically designed for WhatsApp. These keyboards often offer features like quick access to emoticons, GIFs, stickers, and other WhatsApp-specific functions. You can search for these apps in the App Store by typing “WhatsApp keyboards.”