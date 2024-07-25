How to Change Keyboard on WhatsApp Android?
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, utilized by millions of users for instant communication. While texting, the keyboard plays a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and comfortable typing experience. WhatsApp allows users to change their keyboard settings to tailor it to their preferences. Whether it’s customizing the appearance or adding new features, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to change the keyboard on WhatsApp Android.
How to change the default keyboard on Android?
To change the default keyboard on your Android device, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “General Management,” depending on your device.
3. Select “Language & input” or “Language & keyboard.”
4. Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Choose the keyboard you want to set as default from the list of installed keyboards.
6. Toggle the switch to enable the selected keyboard.
How to add a new keyboard on Android?
To add a new keyboard on your Android device, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “General Management,” depending on your device.
3. Select “Language & input” or “Language & keyboard.”
4. Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Tap on “Manage keyboards” or “On-screen keyboards.”
6. Activate the switch beside the keyboard you want to add.
How to change the keyboard on WhatsApp Android?
To change the keyboard specifically for WhatsApp on your Android device, follow these steps:
1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.
2. Go to a chat window.
3. Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
4. Swipe down on the notification shade or tap the keyboard icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
5. Select the keyboard icon from the notification shade or the bottom-right corner of the screen.
6. Choose the keyboard you desire from the available options.
Can I use third-party keyboards on WhatsApp Android?
Yes, you can use third-party keyboards on WhatsApp Android. Simply install the desired keyboard app from the Google Play Store, activate it in your device’s settings, and then follow the steps mentioned above to select the third-party keyboard within WhatsApp.
Can I customize my keyboard appearance on WhatsApp Android?
No, WhatsApp doesn’t offer direct options to customize the keyboard appearance within the app. However, you can personalize the appearance of your keyboard through the settings and customization options provided by your device’s keyboard app.
Can I use gesture typing on WhatsApp Android?
Yes, you can use gesture typing on WhatsApp Android if your keyboard supports this feature. Gesture typing allows you to slide your finger across the keys to form words rather than tapping each key individually.
Is it possible to enable multiple keyboards on WhatsApp Android?
Yes, you can enable multiple keyboards on WhatsApp Android. Simply install the desired keyboards on your device, activate them in your device’s settings, and follow the steps mentioned above to select the keyboard of your choice within WhatsApp.
Can I use emojis on WhatsApp with a different keyboard?
Yes, you can use emojis on WhatsApp, even when using a different keyboard. Emojis are integrated into the keyboard system of most Android devices, allowing you to access them regardless of which keyboard you are using.
Can I switch between keyboards while typing on WhatsApp?
Yes, you can switch between keyboards while typing on WhatsApp. When the keyboard is open, swipe down on the notification shade and select the keyboard icon from the available options to switch between installed keyboards.
Are there any keyboard shortcuts for WhatsApp Android?
WhatsApp Android does not offer specific keyboard shortcuts within the app, but your device’s keyboard may have its own set of shortcuts that can be used while typing on WhatsApp.
Why doesn’t my selected keyboard work on WhatsApp Android?
If your selected keyboard does not work on WhatsApp Android, ensure that it is enabled in your device’s settings. If the issue persists, try restarting your device or updating the keyboard app to resolve any potential conflicts.
Can I use voice typing on WhatsApp Android?
Yes, you can use voice typing on WhatsApp Android if your keyboard supports this feature. Simply tap the microphone icon on the keyboard and start speaking to convert your speech into text.