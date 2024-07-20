Changing the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy S21 can be a simple and effective way to personalize your device and improve your typing experience. Whether you want to switch to a different language or you prefer a third-party keyboard app, the process of changing the keyboard on the S21 is straightforward and easy to follow. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step instructions on how to change the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy S21.
How to Change Keyboard on S21?
The process of changing the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy S21 is quite simple. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification shade and tap on the gear-shaped Settings icon to open the Settings menu.
2. Scroll down and select the “General Management” option.
3. Tap on “Language and Input” from the list of options.
4. Under the “Keyboards and Input Methods” section, tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select the keyboard you want to use from the list of available options. You can choose from Samsung Keyboard, Google Keyboard (Gboard), or any other keyboard app you have installed on your device.
6. If you choose a third-party keyboard, you may need to enable it by following the on-screen prompts.
7. Once you have selected the desired keyboard, you can customize its settings further by tapping on it or by accessing the settings within the keyboard app.
That’s it! You have now successfully changed the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy S21. Enjoy typing with your preferred keyboard app and explore the various features it offers.
FAQs:
1. Can I download and install additional keyboards on my Samsung Galaxy S21?
Yes, you can download and install additional keyboards from the Google Play Store to use on your Samsung Galaxy S21.
2. How can I switch back to the default Samsung Keyboard?
To switch back to the default Samsung Keyboard, follow the same steps outlined above but select the Samsung Keyboard from the list of available options.
3. Can I install keyboard themes on my Samsung Galaxy S21?
Yes, most keyboard apps allow you to install and customize various themes to give your keyboard a unique look and feel.
4. Is it possible to change the keyboard layout?
In most cases, changing the keyboard layout is dependent on the keyboard app you are using. However, the default Samsung Keyboard offers different layout options that you can choose from.
5. Can I use emojis with third-party keyboards?
Yes, most third-party keyboards, including Gboard, offer a wide range of emojis that you can easily access while typing.
6. Does changing the keyboard on my Samsung Galaxy S21 affect the device’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard on your Samsung Galaxy S21 does not typically impact the device’s performance.
7. Can I use swipe gestures on third-party keyboards?
Yes, swipe gestures are supported by various third-party keyboard apps and can enhance your typing speed and convenience.
8. How can I update my keyboard app?
You can update your keyboard app by visiting the Google Play Store, tapping on the hamburger menu, selecting “My apps & games,” and then updating the keyboard app if an update is available.
9. Can I use multiple keyboards simultaneously?
Yes, you can enable multiple keyboards on your Samsung Galaxy S21 and switch between them whenever you want.
10. Can I change the keyboard size?
Yes, you can adjust the keyboard size within the settings of most keyboard apps.
11. How can I add words to the dictionary?
You can usually add words to your keyboard’s dictionary by long-pressing on a suggestion while typing, tapping on the Add to Dictionary option, and confirming the addition.
12. Are keyboard apps available for free?
Many keyboard apps are available for free. However, some may offer premium features that require a subscription or a one-time purchase.