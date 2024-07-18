How to change keyboard on msi laptop?

MSI laptops are known for their powerful performance and sleek design, making them a popular choice among gamers and professionals alike. However, just like any other laptop, the keyboard can wear out over time or become damaged. If you find yourself in need of a keyboard replacement for your MSI laptop, you may be wondering how to go about it. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change the keyboard on an MSI laptop and provide answers to some commonly asked questions.
The steps to change the keyboard on an MSI laptop:
Changing the keyboard on your MSI laptop may seem like a daunting task, but with the right guidance, it can be done quite easily. Follow these steps to replace the keyboard:
1. **Prepare the necessary tools:** You will need a small Phillips screwdriver, a plastic pry tool or a thin-edged card, and a replacement keyboard specifically designed for your MSI laptop model.
2. **Disconnect and remove the power source:** Shut down your laptop and unplug it from the power supply. For added safety, remove the battery if it is easily accessible.
3. **Remove the keyboard screws:** Flip your laptop over and locate the screws that secure the keyboard in place. These screws are usually labelled with small keyboard icons. Unscrew them using the Phillips screwdriver and keep them in a safe place.
4. **Disconnect the keyboard cable:** Carefully lift the keyboard from the top edge and flip it forward. You will find a ribbon cable connecting the keyboard to the motherboard. Gently unplug the cable connector by lifting the locking tab and pulling it away from the socket. Be cautious not to damage the cable or the connector.
5. **Remove the old keyboard:** Once the keyboard is disconnected, you can take it out of the laptop chassis. Use your plastic pry tool or thin-edged card to gently lift and pry the keyboard away from the top edge. Start from one corner and work your way across until the keyboard is completely free.
6. **Install the new keyboard:** Take your replacement keyboard and align it with the vacant keyboard area in the laptop chassis. Press it firmly down so that it sits evenly in place.
7. **Reconnect the keyboard cable:** Carefully plug the ribbon cable connector of the new keyboard into the motherboard socket. Make sure it is fully inserted and the locking tab is securely in place.
8. **Secure the keyboard**: Flip the keyboard back into its original position and screw it back into place using the screws you removed earlier. Ensure that the screws are tightened but not overly so, as it could damage the keyboard or the chassis.
9. **Connect the power source:** Reattach the battery (if you removed it) and plug your laptop back into the power supply.
10. **Test the new keyboard:** Power up your MSI laptop and test the functionality of the new keyboard by typing and using various keys. Ensure that all keys are working correctly. If you encounter any issues, double-check the cable connection and try reseating it.
Now that you know how to change the keyboard on an MSI laptop, let’s address some commonly asked questions related to this topic.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the keyboard on my MSI laptop myself?
Yes, you can change the keyboard on your MSI laptop by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Where can I buy a replacement keyboard for my MSI laptop?
You can purchase a replacement keyboard for your MSI laptop from authorized resellers, computer repair shops, or online retailers.
3. What should I do if some keys on my replacement keyboard are not working?
If certain keys are not working on your replacement keyboard, double-check the cable connection and try reseating it. If the issue persists, contact the seller or manufacturer for further assistance.
4. Can I replace the keyboard of any MSI laptop model in the same way?
While the general steps to replace the keyboard are similar across different MSI laptop models, there may be slight variations. It is recommended to refer to your laptop’s user manual or contact MSI support for model-specific instructions.
5. Do I need to install any additional software after changing the keyboard?
No, you generally do not need to install any additional software after changing the keyboard on an MSI laptop. The laptop’s operating system should recognize the new keyboard automatically.
6. Is it necessary to remove the battery before changing the keyboard?
Removing the battery is not always necessary, but it adds an extra layer of safety by preventing any accidental power-on during the replacement process.
7. How long does it take to change the keyboard on an MSI laptop?
The time required to change the keyboard may vary depending on your experience and the specific laptop model. On average, it takes around 30 minutes to complete the replacement process.
8. What precautions should I take while changing the keyboard?
Ensure your work area is clean and free of static electricity. Handle the keyboard and components with care to prevent any accidental damage. Take pictures or notes during the disassembly process to aid you during reassembly.
9. Can I change the keyboard without voiding the warranty?
If your MSI laptop is still under warranty, it is advisable to contact MSI support or an authorized service center to inquire about the warranty terms and conditions related to keyboard replacements.
10. Can I use a non-MSI replacement keyboard on my MSI laptop?
While it is technically possible to use a non-MSI replacement keyboard, it is recommended to use compatible keyboards specifically designed for your MSI laptop model to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.
11. Can I hire a professional to change the keyboard for me?
Yes, if you are uncomfortable or not confident in changing the keyboard yourself, you can seek the assistance of a professional computer repair technician or an authorized MSI service center.
12. What if I accidentally damage my laptop while changing the keyboard?
If you accidentally damage your laptop while changing the keyboard, it is advisable to seek professional assistance for proper repair or replacement to ensure the integrity of your MSI laptop.