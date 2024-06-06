How to Change Keyboard on Microsoft Surface
Microsoft Surface devices are incredibly versatile and come with a variety of features that enhance productivity. One such feature is the ability to change the keyboard, allowing users to switch between different input methods. Whether you want to switch to a different language layout or prefer a physical keyboard over the virtual one, changing the keyboard on your Microsoft Surface is a simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change the keyboard settings on your Microsoft Surface device.
How to Change Keyboard on Microsoft Surface?
The process of changing the keyboard on your Microsoft Surface may slightly vary depending on the model and the version of Windows you are using, but the general steps remain the same. To change the keyboard on your Microsoft Surface device, follow these steps:
1. **Swipe in from the right edge of the screen** or select the “Action Center” icon on the taskbar to open the Action Center.
2. tap on the “All Settings” button (gear icon) located at the bottom of the Action Center panel.
3. In the Settings window, select “Time & Language.”
4. From the left pane, choose “Region & Language.”
5. Under the “Languages” section, click on the “Add a language” button.
6. Scroll through the list and select the desired language and keyboard layout you want to add.
7. Click on the “Next” button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
8. Once the new language and keyboard layout are added, you can select it as the default input method by clicking on the language you want to use and then clicking on the “Set as default” button.
Now, whenever you want to switch between different keyboards on your Microsoft Surface, you can easily do so by pressing the “Windows key + Spacebar” shortcut to toggle between the available keyboard layouts.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I change the keyboard language on my Surface device?
Yes, by following the steps outlined above, you can easily add and change the keyboard language on your Microsoft Surface.
2. Can I use a physical keyboard with my Surface device?
Absolutely! You can connect a physical keyboard to your Surface device via Bluetooth or by using the Surface Type Cover.
3. How can I remove a previously added keyboard language?
To remove a keyboard language from your Surface device, go to the “Region & Language” section in the Settings, click on the language you want to remove, and select the “Remove” button.
4. Are there any limitations on the number of keyboard languages I can add?
No, you can add as many keyboard languages as you wish, and easily switch between them according to your needs.
5. Can I customize the keyboard layout?
While you cannot directly customize the keyboard layout on a Microsoft Surface device, you can choose from a wide range of pre-defined layouts for different languages.
6. Can I install third-party keyboards on my Surface?
Yes, you can install third-party keyboard apps from the Microsoft Store, which offer additional features and customization options.
7. Will changing the keyboard settings affect other device settings?
No, changing the keyboard settings will only impact the input method and language preferences, leaving other device settings unchanged.
8. Can I use multiple keyboard layouts simultaneously?
Yes, you can have multiple keyboard layouts installed and switch between them using the Windows key + Spacebar shortcut.
9. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my existing documents or files?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect the content of your existing documents or files. It only changes the input method for future typing.
10. How can I know which keyboard layout is currently active?
When you have multiple keyboard layouts installed, you can check the active keyboard in the taskbar. The language abbreviation will be displayed there.
11. Can I change the keyboard layout for specific applications only?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to change the keyboard layout for specific applications. The selected keyboard layout will apply system-wide.
12. Will changing the keyboard layout affect the functionality of my Surface Pen or touch gestures?
No, changing the keyboard layout has no impact on the functionality of the Surface Pen or touch gestures. It only changes the input method for the keyboard.