**How to change keyboard on iPhone 11?**
The keyboard is an essential part of our iPhone experience, allowing us to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues through messaging apps, emails, and more. However, sometimes the default keyboard might not suit our preferences or needs. If you own an iPhone 11 and wish to change the keyboard, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you do it effortlessly.
1. **Access the Settings**: Start by unlocking your iPhone 11 and navigating to the home screen. Look for the Settings app, which is represented by a grey gear icon, and tap on it to open the settings menu.
2. **Locate the Keyboard Settings**: Inside the Settings menu, scroll down until you find the “General” option. Tap on it to proceed to the General settings.
3. **Access the Keyboard Options**: Within the General settings, look for the “Keyboard” option and tap on it. This will take you to the keyboard settings page.
4. **Select the Keyboards**: On the keyboard settings page, you will see a list of options. Look for the “Keyboards” section and tap on it.
5. **Add a New Keyboard**: In the Keyboards section, you will see a list of the keyboards that are currently available on your iPhone. To add a new keyboard, tap on the “Add New Keyboard” option.
6. **Choose a Keyboard**: A list of available keyboards will appear on the screen. Scroll through the list and select the keyboard you wish to add to your iPhone 11. For example, you can choose a third-party keyboard like Gboard, or select a different language keyboard.
7. **Enable the Keyboard**: Once you have chosen a keyboard, tap on it. You will then find an option called “Allow Full Access.” Toggle the switch next to it to enable the keyboard. Note that enabling full access allows the keyboard to collect and transmit data to the app developer.
8. **Set the Keyboard as Default**: After enabling the keyboard, you will be redirected to the list of keyboards. Find the keyboard you just added and tap on it. Finally, tap on the “Edit” button located in the top-right corner of the screen.
9. **Reorder the Keyboards**: On the Edit Keyboards screen, you can reorder your keyboards by dragging the three horizontal lines next to each keyboard. Place your finger on the lines and move the keyboard up or down to adjust its position in the list.
10. **Remove a Keyboard**: If you want to remove a keyboard from your iPhone 11, go back to the Keyboards settings page and tap on the “Edit” button again. A red minus sign will appear beside each keyboard. Tap on the sign next to the keyboard you want to remove, and then confirm your choice by tapping on the “Delete” button that appears.
Now that you know how to change the keyboard on your iPhone 11, let’s address some related questions:
1. Can I install third-party keyboards on my iPhone 11?
Yes, you can easily install third-party keyboards on your iPhone 11 by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Are there any keyboards specific to certain languages?
Certainly! There are a variety of language-specific keyboards available for different languages, allowing you to type more easily and accurately in your preferred language.
3. Can I use a keyboard that offers additional features like swipe typing?
Absolutely! Many third-party keyboards, such as Gboard, SwiftKey, and Fleksy, offer features like swipe typing, emojis, stickers, and more.
4. How can I switch between different keyboards?
To switch between keyboards on your iPhone 11, tap and hold the globe icon located on the keyboard. A list of available keyboards will appear, allowing you to choose the one you want to use.
5. Can I change the keyboard layout?
Unfortunately, the default keyboard layout on iOS cannot be changed. However, third-party keyboards may offer alternative layouts that you can use instead.
6. Are there any language-specific autocorrect settings for keyboards?
Yes, the autocorrect feature adapts to different languages on your iPhone 11, providing accurate suggestions and corrections based on your chosen language.
7. Can I customize the appearance of the keyboard?
The appearance of the default keyboard cannot be customized, but some third-party keyboards offer customization options, such as themes and layouts.
8. Can I use multiple keyboards at the same time?
Yes, you can use multiple keyboards at the same time on your iPhone 11. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier to add and enable multiple keyboards.
9. Will changing the keyboard affect the functionality of other apps?
No, changing the keyboard on your iPhone 11 will not affect the functionality of other apps. The keyboard will work seamlessly with all your installed and system apps.
10. Can I remove the default Apple keyboard?
You cannot completely remove the default Apple keyboard from your iPhone 11. However, you can follow the steps mentioned earlier to disable it and use third-party keyboards instead.
11. Can I use different keyboards for different apps?
Yes, you can use different keyboards for different apps on your iPhone 11. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier to enable or disable keyboards for specific apps.
12. Do I need an internet connection to use different keyboards?
No, you do not need an internet connection to use different keyboards on your iPhone 11. The keyboards function locally on your device.