How to change keyboard numbers to letters?

Have you ever found yourself stuck with a keyboard that displays numbers instead of letters? Whether it’s on your computer, laptop, or mobile device, this can be quite frustrating. However, fear not! This article will guide you through the process of changing keyboard numbers to letters, allowing you to type with ease.
Changing the keyboard layout on a Windows PC
If you are using a Windows PC, follow these steps to change your keyboard numbers to letters:
1. Click on the Start button: Located at the bottom left corner of your screen, the Start button is represented by the Windows logo.
2. Go to Settings: Click on the gear icon in the Start menu to access the Windows Settings.
3. Select Devices: In the Settings window, you will find a list of options. Click on the one labeled “Devices”.
4. Choose Typing: On the left-hand side of the Devices window, you will see various options. Select “Typing”.
5. Click on Advanced Keyboard Settings: Scroll down until you find the “Advanced keyboard settings” link and click on it.
6. Change the Input Language: In the Advanced Keyboard Settings window, under the “Override for default input method” section, click on “Language”.
7. Select the desired Keyboard Layout: A list of available keyboard layouts will appear. Choose the layout you prefer.
8. Apply the Changes: Click on the “Options” button next to the language you selected to configure additional settings, if needed. Once you’re satisfied, click “Apply” and then “OK.”
Congratulations! You have successfully changed your keyboard layout on a Windows PC. Now you can enjoy typing with letters instead of numbers.
Changing the keyboard layout on a Mac
If you are using a Mac, changing the keyboard layout to display letters instead of numbers is just as simple:
1. Open System Preferences: Located in the Apple menu at the top left corner of your screen, select “System Preferences”.
2. Select Keyboard: In the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon.
3. Go to Input Sources: At the top of the Keyboard window, you will find several tabs. Click on “Input Sources”.
4. Add a layout: Click on the plus sign (+) button at the bottom left to add a new keyboard layout.
5. Choose the desired Keyboard Layout: A list of available keyboard layouts will be displayed. Choose the layout you prefer.
6. Apply the Changes: Close the Input Sources window and check “Show Input menu in menu bar” in the Keyboard window to easily switch between keyboard layouts in the future.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I switch back to the numeric keyboard layout?
Yes, you can easily switch back to the numeric keyboard layout by following the same steps and selecting the layout you prefer.
2. Are there alternative methods to change the keyboard layout?
Yes, some keyboards have a key or combination of keys that can be pressed to change the layout. Refer to the manual or manufacturer’s website for specific instructions.
3. Can I customize the keyboard layout?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard layout by adjusting settings in the Advanced Keyboard Settings window, as described in the article.
4. How do I know which layout is currently active?
On both Windows and Mac, you can locate the current keyboard layout by looking at the language or input source icon in the menu bar.
5. Will changing the keyboard layout affect other applications?
No, changing the keyboard layout will only alter the way characters are displayed while typing. It will not impact other applications or their functionality.
6. Is it possible to use multiple keyboard layouts simultaneously?
Yes, you can add multiple keyboard layouts on both Windows and Mac and switch between them as needed.
7. Can I remove keyboard layouts that I no longer use?
Yes, you can remove unwanted keyboard layouts by going back to the Keyboard settings and selecting the layout you want to remove. Then click the minus (-) button.
8. Are there international keyboard layouts available?
Yes, both Windows and Mac provide a wide range of international keyboard layouts. You can browse through them while selecting your preferred layout.
9. Will changing the keyboard layout affect keyboard shortcuts?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect keyboard shortcuts. However, you should be mindful of the key positions when using shortcuts.
10. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to switch between layouts?
Yes, you can define keyboard shortcuts to switch between keyboard layouts on both Windows and Mac. These shortcuts can be configured in the Keyboard settings.
11. Does this method work on mobile devices?
The process of changing the keyboard layout may vary on mobile devices depending on the operating system. However, most mobile devices provide the flexibility to switch between keyboard layouts.
12. How do I troubleshoot if the keyboard layout doesn’t change?
If the keyboard layout doesn’t change as expected, try restarting your computer or device. If the issue persists, refer to the specific troubleshooting guides provided by the respective operating system.