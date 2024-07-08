**How to change keyboard light on Macbook pro?**
The keyboard backlight on your Macbook Pro allows you to work in low light conditions without straining your eyes. Controlling the brightness or turning off the keyboard backlight altogether is a simple process. Let’s explore how you can change the keyboard light settings on your Macbook Pro.
1. **Open System Preferences:** To begin, click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
2. **Select Keyboard:** Within the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
3. **Navigate to Keyboard Tab:** In the Keyboard preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” tab located at the top.
4. **Adjust Keyboard Brightness:** On this tab, you’ll find a sliding scale labeled “Keyboard Brightness.” Slide it to the right to increase brightness or to the left to decrease brightness.
5. **Turn Off Keyboard Backlight:** If you prefer to turn off the keyboard backlight entirely, you can uncheck the box next to “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.”
6. **Set Keyboard Brightness with Function Keys:** Another quick way to adjust keyboard brightness is to use the dedicated function keys on your Macbook Pro. Simply press the “F5” key to decrease brightness or the “F6” key to increase it.
7. **Set Keyboard Brightness with Touch Bar:** If you own a newer Macbook Pro model equipped with a Touch Bar, you can adjust keyboard brightness directly from the Touch Bar. Locate the keyboard brightness icon and swipe left or right to decrease or increase brightness.
8. **Keyboard Brightness Presets:** Some Macbook Pro models offer other keyboard brightness presets such as “Off,” “Low,” “Medium,” and “High.” If available, you can easily switch between these presets using the function keys or the Touch Bar.
9. **Automatically Adjust Keyboard Brightness:** Your Macbook Pro can automatically adjust the keyboard brightness based on ambient light conditions. To enable this feature, check the box next to “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” in the Keyboard preferences.
10. **Change Keyboard Brightness Duration:** By default, the keyboard backlight will turn off after 5 seconds of inactivity. You can modify this duration by using the “Turn Off After” drop-down menu in the Keyboard preferences.
11. **Combining Keyboard Brightness Controls:** You can combine the different keyboard brightness controls. For example, while using the function keys, the Touch Bar will provide a visual representation of the brightness level, and vice versa.
12. **Reset Keyboard Brightness:** If you’ve made any changes to your keyboard brightness and want to revert to the default settings, click on the “Restore Defaults” button at the bottom of the Keyboard preferences window.
FAQs:
1. Can I change the color of my Macbook Pro keyboard backlight?
No, the keyboard backlight on Macbook Pro models only supports white light. You cannot change the color of the backlight.
2. Why is the keyboard backlight not turning on/off despite changing the settings?
There might be a software issue causing this problem. Try restarting your Macbook Pro and see if that resolves the issue. If not, you may need to update your macOS or contact Apple Support for assistance.
3. Is it possible to adjust the keyboard backlight brightness using third-party applications?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that allow you to further customize your keyboard backlight brightness and settings. Examples include “Karabiner-Elements” and “BetterTouchTool.”
4. Will changing the keyboard backlight brightness affect battery life?
Yes, higher brightness levels will consume more battery power, reducing the overall battery life of your Macbook Pro.
5. Do all Macbook Pro models have keyboard backlighting?
No, not all Macbook Pro models have keyboard backlighting. The presence of this feature depends on the specific model and release year of your Macbook Pro.
6. Can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness using Siri?
No, Siri cannot directly adjust the keyboard backlight brightness. You need to rely on the system preferences or function keys for that.
7. Why is my keyboard backlight flickering?
Flickering keyboard backlight could indicate a hardware issue. Try resetting the SMC (System Management Controller) on your Macbook Pro by following the instructions provided by Apple Support.
8. Does a keyboard cover affect the keyboard backlight?
Yes, keyboard covers may dim the keyboard backlight or prevent it from evenly distributing light across the keys. It is recommended to remove the cover when using the backlight.
9. Can I use an external keyboard with keyboard backlight functionality on a Macbook Pro?
Yes, there are several external keyboards available specifically designed for Macbook Pro that feature keyboard backlight functionality.
10. Can I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on macOS Big Sur?
Yes, the process of adjusting keyboard backlight brightness remains the same on macOS Big Sur as described in this article.
11. How do I know if my Macbook Pro supports keyboard backlight adjustment?
You can refer to the specifications of your Macbook Pro model to determine if it supports keyboard backlight adjustment. You can find this information on the Apple website or in the product documentation.
12. Does the keyboard backlight turn on automatically?
Some Macbook Pro models have a light sensor that automatically turns on the keyboard backlight in low light conditions. However, this feature may need to be enabled in the Keyboard preferences.