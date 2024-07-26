How to change keyboard light color Windows 11 hp laptop?

How to Change Keyboard Light Color on Windows 11 HP Laptop?
Windows 11 has brought a fresh and visually appealing interface to the table, and HP laptops have remained a popular choice among users. If you own an HP laptop and have recently upgraded to Windows 11, you might be wondering how to change the keyboard light color on your device. Fear not, as we will guide you through the process step by step.
How to change keyboard light color on Windows 11 HP laptop?
Here’s a simple method to change the keyboard light color on your HP laptop running Windows 11:
1. Open the Windows Start menu by clicking on the Windows icon on the bottom left corner of your desktop.
2. Click on the “Settings” icon, which resembles a gear.
3. In the Windows Settings window, locate and click on the “System” category.
4. On the left panel of the System settings, click on the option labeled “Display.”
5. Once you are in the Display settings, scroll down and find the “Advanced display settings” link located at the bottom of the page. Click on it.
6. In the Advanced display settings, click on the “Color management” link.
7. In the Color management settings, locate and click on the “Advanced” tab.
8. Here, you should find a drop-down menu labeled “Device:” Select your HP laptop from the list of devices if it’s not already selected.
9. After selecting your HP laptop, click on the “Add” button.
10. In the next window, click on the “Browse” button and navigate to the folder where you have saved your desired keyboard light color file.
11. Select the color file and click on the “Open” button.
12. Once you have added the color file, go back to the Color management window.
13. In the Color management window, select the color file you just added from the list of profiles.
14. Click on the “Set as Default Profile” button.
15. Finally, click on the “Close” button to exit the Color management settings.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the keyboard light color on your Windows 11 HP laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the keyboard light color on any HP laptop model?
Yes, you should be able to change the keyboard light color on any HP laptop model running Windows 11, provided it has customizable keyboard lighting.
2. Do I need to have a specific version of Windows 11 to change the keyboard light color?
No, changing the keyboard light color on Windows 11 is possible regardless of the version you are using.
3. Can I set different colors for different keys on my HP laptop?
Unfortunately, the built-in functionality on HP laptops does not allow for setting different colors for individual keys.
4. Do I need to download any additional software to change the keyboard light color?
No, Windows 11 provides a native option to change the keyboard light color, and there is no need to download any additional software.
5. Can I revert to the default keyboard light color?
Yes, you can easily revert to the default keyboard light color by selecting the default color profile or resetting the color settings in the Color management window.
6. Can I choose a custom color for the keyboard light?
Yes, you can choose a custom color for the keyboard light by creating a color file and adding it to the color profiles in the Color management settings.
7. Are there any limitations to the colors I can choose for the keyboard light?
The colors you can choose for the keyboard light are not limited, allowing you to select from a wide range of hues.
8. Will changing the keyboard light color affect the performance of my HP laptop?
No, changing the keyboard light color has no impact on the performance of your HP laptop.
9. Can I change the keyboard light color when my HP laptop is in sleep mode?
No, changing the keyboard light color requires your HP laptop to be powered on.
10. Can I change the keyboard light color on other operating systems?
The steps provided in this article are specific to Windows 11. Changing the keyboard light color on other operating systems may require different instructions.
11. Will changing the keyboard light color void my warranty?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not void the warranty of your HP laptop.
12. Is it possible to synchronize the keyboard light color with other RGB lighting on my HP laptop?
Some HP laptop models come with software that allows for synchronizing the keyboard light color with other RGB lighting on the device. However, this feature may vary depending on the specific laptop model.