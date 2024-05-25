How to change keyboard light color on Macbook air?

If you own a MacBook Air, you may have noticed the beautiful backlit keyboard it comes with. The backlight allows you to use your keyboard comfortably even in low light conditions or at night. But did you know that you can change the color of the keyboard backlight to suit your preferences? In this article, we will guide you on how to change the keyboard light color on your MacBook Air, so let’s get started!
The Procedure to Change Keyboard Light Color on MacBook Air
Changing the keyboard light color on a MacBook Air is a relatively simple process. **Here’s how you can do it**:
1. Start by opening the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen.
2. From the dropdown menu, select “System Preferences.”
3. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
4. Within the Keyboard settings, navigate to the “Keyboard” tab.
5. Here, you will find a checkbox “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light.” Ensure it is checked.
6. To change the keyboard light color, go to the “Keyboard backlight” section.
7. You will see a swatch of colors available to choose from. Click on the color you desire, and you will see the keyboard light change accordingly.
8. Once you have chosen the desired keyboard light color, close the System Preferences window.
Congratulations! You have successfully changed the keyboard light color on your MacBook Air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can all MacBook Air models change the keyboard light color?
No, only the MacBook Air models with a backlit keyboard can change the keyboard light color.
2. Can I set a specific color for the keyboard light?
Yes, you can choose the desired color from a range of options provided in the System Preferences.
3. Does changing the keyboard light color have any impact on battery life?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not have a significant impact on the MacBook Air’s battery life as it uses minimal power.
4. How can I adjust the brightness of the keyboard light?
The brightness of the keyboard light adjusts automatically based on the ambient light sensor, but you can manually adjust it by pressing the F5 or F6 keys.
5. Can I customize the brightness level of the keyboard light?
No, you cannot customize the brightness level of the keyboard light. It is set automatically depending on the lighting conditions.
6. Why can’t I find the option to change the keyboard light color?
If you cannot find the option to change the keyboard light color, it is likely that your MacBook Air model does not support this feature.
7. How do I turn off the keyboard backlight completely?
To turn off the keyboard backlight completely, uncheck the “Adjust keyboard brightness in low light” option in the Keyboard settings.
8. Will changing the keyboard light color void my warranty?
No, changing the keyboard light color is a software customization and does not void your MacBook Air’s warranty.
9. Can I use third-party software to change the keyboard light color?
There is no official third-party software to change the keyboard light color on MacBook Air. Stick to the System Preferences for this customization.
10. Does changing the keyboard light color affect the functionality or performance of the MacBook Air?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not affect the functionality or performance of your MacBook Air. It is purely a visual customization.
11. Why doesn’t my keyboard light color change even though I followed the steps?
If the keyboard light color doesn’t change, try restarting your MacBook Air and repeating the steps. If the issue persists, contact Apple Support for further assistance.
12. Can I set different colors for different keys on my keyboard?
No, you cannot set different colors for individual keys. The keyboard light color applies uniformly to all keys on a MacBook Air.