How to change keyboard light color on hp elitebook?

The HP EliteBook is a popular laptop model known for its sleek design and high-performance features. One of the standout features of this laptop is the customizable keyboard backlight, allowing you to change the keyboard light color to suit your preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of changing the keyboard light color on your HP EliteBook.
To change the keyboard light color on your HP EliteBook, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Access the HP Hotkey Support Utility
The first step is to open the HP Hotkey Support Utility. You can do this by searching for “HP Hotkey Support” in the start menu or by accessing the utility through the control panel.
Step 2: Launch the Hotkey Control Panel
Once the utility is open, locate the Hotkey Control Panel option and click on it to launch the settings panel.
Step 3: Navigate to the Keyboard Backlight Settings
In the Hotkey Control Panel, click on the “Keyboard/Mouse” tab. From the list of available options, select the “Keyboard Lighting” option to access the keyboard backlight settings.
Step 4: Customize the Keyboard Light Color
Now that you are in the keyboard backlight settings, you will see a color palette with various color options. Click on the color you prefer to change the keyboard light color to that specific hue. The keyboard light will instantly change to the selected color.
Step 5: Adjust the Brightness
In addition to changing the keyboard light color, you can also adjust the brightness level according to your preference. Simply move the brightness slider up or down to increase or decrease the intensity of the light.
Step 6: Save the Settings
Once you have customized the keyboard light color and brightness, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes. You may need to restart your laptop for the new keyboard light color to take effect.
Frequently Asked Questions about Changing Keyboard Light Color on HP EliteBook
1. Can I change the keyboard light color to any color I want?
Yes, you can choose from a wide range of colors available in the color palette to customize the keyboard light according to your liking.
2. Can I set different colors for different keys?
No, the keyboard light color setting applies to the entire keyboard and cannot be set individually for different keys.
3. Will changing the keyboard light color affect the laptop’s battery life?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not significantly impact the laptop’s battery life. However, setting the brightness level to a higher value may use slightly more battery power.
4. Can I turn off the keyboard backlight completely?
Yes, you can turn off the keyboard backlight by selecting the “Off” option in the keyboard backlight settings.
5. Can I change the keyboard light color while the laptop is in sleep mode?
No, you can only change the keyboard light color when the laptop is powered on.
6. Will changing the keyboard light color void my laptop’s warranty?
No, customizing the keyboard light color does not void your laptop’s warranty as it is a built-in feature provided by the manufacturer.
7. Can I get a third-party software to change the keyboard light color?
Yes, there may be third-party software available, but it is recommended to use the manufacturer-provided utility for better compatibility and support.
8. Are there any pre-defined lighting effects available?
No, the HP EliteBook does not offer pre-defined lighting effects. However, you can use the color palette to create your own unique lighting effects.
9. Can I change the keyboard light color for each user account on my laptop?
Yes, the customized keyboard light color applies to the user account from which it is set. Different user accounts can have different keyboard light colors.
10. Does the keyboard light color change automatically based on ambient lighting?
No, the HP EliteBook does not have an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the keyboard light color. It needs to be manually customized.
11. Does changing the keyboard light color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not impact the laptop’s performance as it is a cosmetic feature and does not affect the hardware or software functionality.
12. Can I revert to the default keyboard light color?
Yes, if you want to revert to the default settings, you can simply click on the “Default” or “Restore” option in the keyboard backlight settings. This will change the keyboard light color back to its original color.