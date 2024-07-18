How to change keyboard light color msi laptop?

MSI laptops are not only known for their exceptional performance but also for their striking visuals. One feature that allows you to personalize your MSI laptop experience is the ability to change the keyboard light color. Whether you want to match your laptop’s backlight with your mood or simply want a different aesthetic, altering the keyboard light color on your MSI laptop is easy. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to customize the keyboard light color on your MSI laptop.
Step 1: Launch the MSI Mystic Light application
The MSI Mystic Light application is specifically designed to control the RGB lighting on MSI laptops. To begin, locate and launch the MSI Mystic Light application.
Step 2: Select the keyboard option
After launching the Mystic Light application, you will find several options for customizing different components of your MSI laptop. Look for the keyboard option and select it to proceed.
Step 3: Choose your desired color
Now that you have accessed the keyboard customization settings, you can select your preferred color from the available options. The choices may vary depending on your laptop model, but most MSI laptops offer a wide range of colors to choose from.
Step 4: Apply the changes
Once you have chosen the color you desire, click on the “Apply” button to save the changes. You will notice the keyboard light color instantly changing to match your selection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change the keyboard light color to a custom color on my MSI laptop?
Yes, the MSI Mystic Light application allows you to select a custom color of your choice using the color picker tool.
2. How can I reset the keyboard light color to its default settings?
To reset your keyboard light color to its default settings, simply click on the “Default” button in the Mystic Light application.
3. Can I synchronize the keyboard light color with other RGB components in my MSI laptop?
Yes, MSI Mystic Light supports synchronization with other RGB components, such as the laptop’s chassis lighting or external accessories.
4. Does changing the keyboard light color affect the laptop’s performance?
No, altering the keyboard light color does not affect the laptop’s performance. It is purely a visual customization feature.
5. Why can’t I find the Mystic Light application on my MSI laptop?
If you cannot find the Mystic Light application on your MSI laptop, you may need to download and install it from the official MSI website.
6. Can I change the brightness of the keyboard light?
Yes, most MSI laptops offer the option to adjust the brightness of the keyboard light within the Mystic Light application.
7. Are there any keyboard light color presets available in the Mystic Light application?
Yes, alongside the customizable color options, the Mystic Light application also provides several pre-configured color presets for your convenience.
8. Do the changes made in Mystic Light persist after restarting the laptop?
Yes, the customized keyboard light color settings will be saved even after restarting your MSI laptop.
9. Can I create and save multiple keyboard light color profiles?
Unfortunately, the Mystic Light application does not currently provide the capability to save multiple keyboard light color profiles.
10. Does changing the keyboard light color consume more battery?
No, changing the keyboard light color does not significantly impact the laptop’s battery life.
11. Can I control the keyboard light color using keyboard shortcuts?
While the MSI Mystic Light application offers advanced customization options, it does not provide keyboard shortcuts specifically for changing the keyboard light color.
12. Is the Mystic Light application available for all MSI laptop models?
Most modern MSI laptop models come pre-installed with the Mystic Light application, but it is recommended to verify its availability on the official MSI website for your specific laptop model.