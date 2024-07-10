How to change keyboard layout Windows 8?

If you’re using Windows 8 and need to change your keyboard layout, you may find it a bit confusing at first. However, with a few simple steps, you’ll be able to switch between different keyboard layouts effortlessly. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of changing your keyboard layout in Windows 8.
Step 1: Access the Language Settings
1. Right-click on the language bar located on the taskbar at the bottom right corner of the screen.
2. Select “Settings” from the context menu that appears.
Step 2: Add a New Keyboard Layout
1. In the Language settings window, click on the “Add a language” button.
2. Scroll through the list of available languages and select the one that corresponds to the desired keyboard layout you want to add.
3. Click the “Add” button to add the selected language to your system.
Step 3: Switch between Keyboard Layouts
1. Once you’ve added the desired keyboard layout, it will appear in the language bar on the taskbar.
2. Click on the language bar to reveal a list of available keyboard layouts.
3. Select the desired keyboard layout from the list to switch to it.
FAQs
1. How can I remove a keyboard layout in Windows 8?
To remove a keyboard layout in Windows 8, go to the Language settings, click on the keyboard layout you want to remove, and click the “Remove” button.
2. Can I customize the keyboard layout in Windows 8?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard layout by accessing the Language settings and selecting “Options” next to the desired keyboard layout. From there, you can make changes to the layout and add or remove specific characters.
3. Is it possible to set a hotkey for switching between keyboard layouts?
Yes, you can set a hotkey for switching between keyboard layouts. In the Language settings, click on “Advanced settings,” then select “Change language bar hotkeys.” From there, you can assign a hotkey for switching between keyboard layouts.
4. How can I see which keyboard layout is currently active?
The currently active keyboard layout is displayed in the language bar located on the taskbar. It will be highlighted or displayed differently from the other keyboard layouts.
5. Can I use multiple keyboard layouts simultaneously in Windows 8?
Yes, you can use multiple keyboard layouts simultaneously in Windows 8. Simply add and select the desired layouts from the language bar, and you can switch between them as needed.
6. Can I change the keyboard layout for a specific program or application?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout for a specific program or application. Right-click on the language bar, select “Settings,” and choose the desired keyboard layout. The selected layout will apply only to that specific program or application.
7. How can I switch between keyboard layouts using a shortcut?
To switch between keyboard layouts using a shortcut, press the Left Alt + Shift keys simultaneously. This will cycle through the available layouts in the order they were added.
8. Are there any alternative methods for changing the keyboard layout in Windows 8?
Yes, you can also change the keyboard layout by accessing the Control Panel, selecting “Clock, Language, and Region,” then “Change input methods.” From there, you can add or remove keyboard layouts and switch between them.
9. Can I change the language of the entire operating system instead of just the keyboard layout?
Yes, you can change the language of the entire operating system by going to the Language settings, selecting the desired language, and making it the default language for your system. This will change not only the keyboard layout but also the system language.
10. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my existing files and documents?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect your existing files and documents. It only changes the input method for typing. All your files and documents will remain intact.
11. Can I remove the language bar from the taskbar?
Yes, you can remove the language bar from the taskbar. Right-click on the taskbar, select “Taskbar settings,” go to the “Notification area” section, click on “Turn system icons on or off,” and toggle off the “Input indicator” option.
12. How can I reset the keyboard layout to the default settings?
To reset the keyboard layout to default settings, go to the Language settings, select the desired keyboard layout, and click on the “Remove” button to remove it. Then, add the layout again by following the steps mentioned earlier in this article. This will reset it to the default settings.