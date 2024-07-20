How to change keyboard layout on macbook?

The MacBook, with its sleek design and user-friendly interface, is a popular choice for many individuals. One aspect of using a MacBook that some users may need to adjust is the keyboard layout. Whether you’re using a different language or prefer a layout that better fits your needs, changing the keyboard layout on your MacBook is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you on how to change the keyboard layout on a MacBook and answer some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Changing Keyboard Layout on MacBook
Changing the keyboard layout on your MacBook involves a few simple steps. Just follow the instructions below:
1. Click on the Apple menu () in the top-left corner of your screen.
2. Select “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu.
3. Click on “Keyboard.”
4. In the Keyboard tab, click on the “Input Sources” button at the top.
5. To add a new keyboard layout, click the “+” button in the lower-left corner.
6. A list of available keyboard layouts will appear. Select the layout you want to use.
7. Once you have added the desired keyboard layout, you can rearrange their order by dragging and dropping them.
8. To remove a keyboard layout, select it from the list and click the “-” button.
9. Close the system preferences window.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard layout on your MacBook. Now, let’s address some related frequently asked questions to help you further.
FAQs
1. Can I use multiple keyboard layouts on my MacBook?
Yes, you can add multiple keyboard layouts to your MacBook, allowing you to switch between them as needed.
2. How do I switch between different keyboard layouts?
Once you have added multiple keyboard layouts, you can switch between them by clicking on the input menu located in the menu bar and selecting the desired layout.
3. Can I customize the keyboard layout on my MacBook?
While you can choose from a range of available keyboard layouts, customization options for individual layouts may be limited.
4. How do I know which keyboard layout is currently active?
The current keyboard layout will be displayed in the input menu in the menu bar, indicating the active layout.
5. Can I use a keyboard layout that is not included in the list of available layouts?
Unfortunately, the MacBook only supports the keyboard layouts provided in the system preferences. You cannot use external custom layouts directly.
6. Will changing the keyboard layout affect the physical keys on my MacBook?
No, changing the keyboard layout on your MacBook will not alter the physical keys. It only modifies the input interpretation.
7. How do I enable the virtual keyboard on my MacBook?
To enable the virtual keyboard on your MacBook, go to the accessibility settings in system preferences and turn on the virtual keyboard option.
8. Can I set keyboard shortcuts to switch between layouts?
Yes, you can assign keyboard shortcuts to switch between different keyboard layouts. Go to the “Shortcuts” tab in the keyboard settings and select “Input Sources” to customize the shortcuts.
9. Can I use different keyboard layouts for different applications?
Yes, you can set different keyboard layouts for specific applications by enabling the “Automatically switch to a document’s input source” option in the “Input Sources” settings.
10. Can I change the keyboard layout temporarily without permanently adding a new layout?
Yes, you can temporarily switch the keyboard layout by selecting it from the input menu without adding it permanently. Simply choose the layout you want to use, and it will revert to the default layout after a restart.
11. Will changing the keyboard layout affect keyboard shortcuts?
Changing the keyboard layout does not affect keyboard shortcuts. However, relevant symbols or characters may change position due to the different layout.
12. How can I remove a keyboard layout that I added by mistake?
To remove a keyboard layout that you added by mistake, go to the keyboard settings, select the layout from the input sources list, and click the “-” button.