How to change keyboard language with shortcut?

Are you tired of manually changing your keyboard language settings every time you need to switch between languages? If so, we have a solution for you! In this article, we will guide you on how to change your keyboard language with a simple shortcut. So, let’s get started and make your language switching experience much more convenient.
Changing Keyboard Language with Shortcut:
The process of changing your keyboard language with a shortcut depends on the operating system you are using. We will cover the steps for both Windows and macOS.
Windows:
To change your keyboard language with a shortcut in Windows, follow these steps:
1. Open the Control Panel by pressing the Windows key and searching for “Control Panel” in the search bar.
2. Click on “Clock and Region” and then select “Region and Language.”
3. In the “Keyboards and Languages” tab, click on “Change keyboards…”
4. A new window will appear with a list of installed languages. Select the language you want to add.
5. Click on the “Add” button to add the language to your keyboard settings.
6. Check the box next to the added language and click on “Apply.”
To create a keyboard shortcut for language switching:
7. Go to the “Advanced Key Settings” tab in the “Text Services and Input Languages” window.
8. Under the “Hot keys for input languages” section, click on the “Change Key Sequence” button.
9. Select the keyboard shortcut you want to use, such as “Left Alt + Shift” or “Ctrl + Shift,” and click on “Ok.”
10. Click on “Apply” and then “Ok” to save the changes.
Now that you’ve set up a keyboard shortcut for language switching, you can use it anytime. Simply press the chosen keyboard shortcut, and your keyboard language will change accordingly.
macOS:
Changing the keyboard language with a shortcut on macOS is a relatively straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the Apple menu and click on “System Preferences.”
2. In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
3. Go to the “Input Sources” tab.
4. Click on the “+” button at the bottom left corner of the window to add a new input source.
5. Select the language you want to add from the list, and it will appear in the Input Sources list.
6. Check the box next to “Show Input menu in the menu bar.”
7. Close the System Preferences window.
To switch the keyboard language:
8. Look for the input menu located in the menu bar; it usually appears as a flag representing the current input source language.
9. Click on the input menu icon, and a drop-down list of available languages will appear.
10. Select the desired language, and your keyboard language will change instantly.
Unfortunately, macOS does not provide a built-in shortcut to change the keyboard language directly. However, you can use third-party applications like “Karabiner-Elements” to customize shortcuts for language switching.
Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
FAQs:
1. Can I add multiple keyboard languages on my computer?
Yes, both Windows and macOS allow you to add multiple keyboard languages to your computer.
2. How do I remove a keyboard language?
In Windows, you can remove a keyboard language by going to “Control Panel > Clock and Region > Region and Language > Keyboards and Languages.” Select the language you want to remove and click on “Remove.” In macOS, go to “System Preferences > Keyboard > Input Sources.” Select the language you want to remove and click on the “-” button.
3. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing documents?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect your existing documents. It only changes the input language for typing.
4. Can I switch keyboard languages on a mobile device?
Yes, most mobile devices allow you to switch between different keyboard languages. Refer to your device’s settings to change the keyboard language.
5. Can I create custom keyboard shortcuts for language switching?
Windows allows you to create custom keyboard shortcuts for language switching, but macOS may require third-party applications for this functionality.
6. Are there any limitations to adding keyboard languages?
There may be some limitations, depending on the operating system and available language options. However, most commonly spoken languages are supported.
7. Is it possible to switch keyboard languages using the mouse?
Yes, you can switch keyboard languages using the mouse by clicking on the input menu icon (flag) and selecting the desired language from the drop-down list.
8. Does changing the keyboard language affect the layout of my physical keyboard?
No, changing the keyboard language does not affect the physical keyboard layout. It only changes the characters produced when typing on the keyboard.
9. Can I switch between languages within specific applications only?
Yes, some applications allow you to switch between languages independently of the system language settings. Look for language settings within the particular application.
10. Are there any other alternatives to changing the keyboard language?
Yes, you can use virtual keyboards or language input tools, which allow you to type in different languages without changing the keyboard settings.
11. Can I sync my keyboard language settings across multiple devices?
It may be possible to sync keyboard language settings on certain devices and operating systems, but it depends on the specific configurations and synchronization options available.
12. How do I revert back to my default keyboard language?
To revert back to your default keyboard language, follow the same steps mentioned above and select your default language in the keyboard settings.