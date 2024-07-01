How to change keyboard language on word?

Microsoft Word is a widely used word processing software that allows users to create, edit, and format documents with ease. One key feature of Word is the ability to change the keyboard language, allowing users to type in different languages, or switch between different language layouts. If you find yourself needing to change the keyboard language on Word, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you out.
Step 1: Open Microsoft Word
Begin by launching Microsoft Word on your computer. You can do this by double-clicking the Word desktop icon or searching for Word in your computer’s search bar and selecting the application from the search results.
Step 2: Access the Language Options
Once Word is open, navigate to the “Review” tab located at the top of the window. Within the “Review” tab, you’ll find the “Language” group. Click on the “Language” button, and a drop-down menu will appear.
Step 3: Select the Desired Language
In the drop-down menu, you’ll see a list of available languages. Scroll through the list and choose the language you want to use for typing. It’s important to note that you must have the language pack for the desired language already installed on your computer for this step to work.
Step 4: Change the Keyboard Language
After selecting the desired language, click on the “Set as Default” button. This will change the keyboard language for all future Word documents. If you want to change the keyboard language just for the current document, without affecting future documents, you can skip this step.
Step 5: Start Typing
Once you have selected the desired language and, if applicable, set it as the default language, you are ready to start typing. You can now use the keyboard layout of the chosen language for seamless typing in Microsoft Word.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I change the keyboard language in Word for Mac?
To change the keyboard language in Word for Mac, click on the “Tools” menu, select “Language,” and choose the desired language from the list.
2. How can I change the keyboard language back to English?
To change the keyboard language back to English, follow the same steps mentioned above and select the English language from the available options.
3. Can I switch between multiple keyboard languages in Word?
Yes, you can. You can add multiple keyboard languages to your Word preferences and switch between them by following the steps mentioned earlier.
4. How can I know which keyboard language I am currently using?
The current keyboard language is displayed in the status bar at the bottom of the Word window. It will indicate the language abbreviation, such as “ENG” for English.
5. Do I need to restart Word after changing the keyboard language?
No, you don’t need to restart Word. The changes take effect immediately, allowing you to start typing in the chosen language right away.
6. Can I create a custom keyboard language layout in Word?
No, Microsoft Word doesn’t provide an option to create custom keyboard layouts. You can only choose from the available preset layouts.
7. Does changing the keyboard language affect the spell check feature?
No, changing the keyboard language does not affect the spell check feature. The spell check will automatically adjust to the selected language, helping you catch any errors in your writing.
8. Can I set different default keyboard languages for different documents in Word?
No, the default keyboard language in Word is set at the application level and applies to all documents. However, you can manually change the language for each individual document without affecting others.
9. Can I change the keyboard language on Word Online?
No, Microsoft Word Online does not currently offer the ability to change the keyboard language. This feature is only available in the desktop version of Word.
10. How can I check if I have the necessary language pack installed?
To check if you have the necessary language pack installed on your computer, go to your computer’s settings and look for the “Language” or “Region” settings. There, you can view and install additional language packs if needed.
11. Can I change the keyboard language in Word on a mobile device?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language in Word on mobile devices by changing the keyboard language settings in the device’s system settings. Word will automatically adapt to the selected keyboard language.
12. Does changing the keyboard language affect other Office applications?
Yes, changing the keyboard language in Word affects other Microsoft Office applications, such as Excel and PowerPoint, as the language settings are shared across the Office suite.