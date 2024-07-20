The Samsung Galaxy S21 offers a wide range of features and customization options, including the ability to change the keyboard language. Whether you prefer typing in multiple languages or need to switch to a different language temporarily, the process of changing the keyboard language on your S21 is simple and straightforward. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to change keyboard language on your Samsung Galaxy S21 and address some related FAQs.
How to Change Keyboard Language on S21:
If you’re looking to switch to a different keyboard language on your S21, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy S21.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General management.”
3. Tap on “Language and input.”
4. Under the “Keyboards and input methods” section, tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select the keyboard you are currently using (e.g. Samsung Keyboard).
6. Tap on “Languages and types.”
7. Tap on “Add input languages.”
8. A list of available languages will appear. Select the language(s) you wish to add by tapping on them. You can select multiple languages if needed.
9. After selecting the desired language(s), tap on “Done” or the back arrow to confirm your selection.
10. The newly added language(s) will now be available in the list of active languages.
11. To switch between keyboard languages while typing, you can either tap on the globe icon or swipe the space bar to the left or right until you reach the desired language.
**That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard language on your Samsung Galaxy S21.**
Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. How many keyboard languages can I add on my S21?
You can add multiple keyboard languages on your Samsung Galaxy S21.
2. Can I set a default keyboard language on my S21?
Yes, you can set a default keyboard language by arranging the languages in the order of your preference.
3. Can I use different keyboard layouts for different languages?
Yes, you can set different keyboard layouts for different languages if the selected language offers multiple keyboard layouts.
4. Can I download additional keyboard languages?
Yes, you can download additional keyboard languages from the Galaxy Store or Play Store, depending on the availability.
5. How can I remove a language from my keyboard?
To remove a language from your keyboard, follow the steps mentioned earlier, but instead of adding a language, tap on the trash bin icon next to the language you wish to remove.
6. Does changing the keyboard language affect the system language?
No, changing the keyboard language does not automatically change the system language on your S21. It only affects the language and layout of the keyboard.
7. Can I enable autocorrect and predictive text for multiple languages?
Yes, you can enable autocorrect and predictive text for multiple languages by selecting them under the “Languages and types” settings.
8. How can I switch back to the default keyboard language?
To switch back to the default keyboard language, tap on the globe icon or swipe the space bar until you reach the default language.
9. Are all languages widely supported on the S21 keyboard?
The default keyboard on the Samsung Galaxy S21 supports a wide range of languages. However, for certain less common languages, you may need to download specific keyboards or language packs.
10. Can I change the keyboard language without going into the settings?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language by tapping and holding the space bar until a small window appears. From there, you can select the desired language.
11. Will changing the keyboard language erase my text predictions?
No, changing the keyboard language will not erase your text predictions. However, predictions may be more accurate for the active language.
12. How can I check whether a specific language is available for my S21?
You can check the available languages on your S21 by going to the “Language and input” settings and selecting “On-screen keyboard.” The available languages will be listed there.
Changing the keyboard language on your Samsung Galaxy S21 is a useful feature that allows you to communicate more effectively in different languages. With the simple steps mentioned above, you can easily add and switch between keyboard languages on your device.