How to change keyboard language on iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 is a versatile device that allows you to communicate with people from around the world. One of the most useful features on the iPhone 11 is the ability to change the keyboard language. Whether you need to type in a different language or want to experiment with new keyboards, the iPhone 11 has you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the keyboard language on your iPhone 11.
Step-by-Step Guide to Changing Keyboard Language on iPhone 11
Changing the keyboard language on your iPhone 11 is a simple and straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Unlock your iPhone 11 and go to the home screen.
2. Open the “Settings” app, which is represented by a gray gear icon.
3. Scroll down and tap on the “General” option.
4. In the “General” menu, look for and select “Keyboard.”
5. Tap on the “Keyboards” option.
6. Here, you will see a list of keyboards that are currently enabled on your iPhone 11.
7. Tap on the “Add New Keyboard…” option, which is located at the bottom of the list.
8. You will now see a list of available keyboard languages.
9. Scroll through the list and tap on the language you want to add.
10. Once you have selected the desired language, it will be added to your list of enabled keyboards.
How to Switch between Keyboard Languages on iPhone 11
To switch between different keyboard languages on your iPhone 11, follow these steps:
1. Open any app that requires keyboard input, such as Messages or Notes.
2. Tap on the area where you would normally type.
3. The keyboard will appear at the bottom of the screen.
4. Look for the “Globe” icon on the bottom left corner of the keyboard.
5. Tap on the “Globe” icon to cycle through your enabled keyboards.
6. Each tap will switch to the next keyboard language on your list.
7. Keep tapping until you find the desired keyboard language.
FAQs:
1. How many keyboard languages can I add on my iPhone 11?
You can add multiple keyboard languages on your iPhone 11, depending on your needs. There is no set limit to the number of languages you can add.
2. Can I remove a keyboard language from my iPhone 11?
Yes, you can remove a keyboard language from your iPhone 11. Simply go to the “Settings” app, select “General,” then “Keyboard,” and finally “Keyboards.” Swipe left on the language you want to remove and tap the “Delete” button.
3. Can I rearrange the order of my keyboard languages?
Unfortunately, there is no option to rearrange the order of keyboard languages on an iPhone 11. They are listed in the order in which they were added.
4. Can I use third-party keyboards on my iPhone 11?
Yes, you can use third-party keyboards on your iPhone 11. After downloading a third-party keyboard from the App Store, follow the same steps mentioned above to enable it.
5. Will changing the keyboard language affect the language settings of my iPhone 11?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect the overall language settings of your iPhone 11. It only changes the keyboard language for typing purposes.
6. Can I use different keyboard languages in different apps?
Yes, you can use different keyboard languages in different apps on your iPhone 11. The keyboard language will automatically switch based on the language settings of each app.
7. How do I know which keyboard language is currently active?
The active keyboard language is displayed on the space bar of the keyboard. It will show the language abbreviation, such as “EN” for English or “ES” for Spanish.
8. Can I use dictation with different language keyboards?
Yes, you can use dictation with different language keyboards. Just tap on the microphone icon on the keyboard and start dictating in your desired language.
9. Can I change the keyboard language for the Siri voice input?
No, the keyboard language does not affect the Siri voice input. Siri can understand and respond in multiple languages without changing the keyboard language.
10. Why can’t I see the keyboard language I want to add?
If you can’t see the keyboard language you want to add, make sure it is supported by iOS. Some languages may require additional downloads or may not be available on older iPhone models.
11. Can I download more keyboard languages?
No, you cannot download additional keyboard languages, as they are dependent on the iOS version and supported languages offered by Apple.
12. Do I need an internet connection to use different keyboard languages?
No, an internet connection is not required to use different keyboard languages on your iPhone 11. The languages are already downloaded and stored on the device.