Did you recently buy a Dell laptop with Windows 10 and find yourself struggling to change the keyboard language? Well, fret not! We are here to guide you through the process step by step. So, let’s dive in and unravel the mystery!
How to Change Keyboard Language on Dell Laptop Windows 10?
To change the keyboard language on a Dell laptop running Windows 10, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Start by clicking on the Windows icon located on the bottom left corner of your screen. This will open the Start menu.
Step 2: In the search bar within the Start menu, type “Settings” and then click on the “Settings” app that appears as a result.
Step 3: Once the Settings window opens, click on the “Time & Language” option.
Step 4: From the Time & Language window, select the “Language” tab situated in the left-hand column.
Step 5: Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the language you are currently using on your keyboard. For example, if you are using English (United States), click on it.
Step 6: After selecting your preferred language, click on the “Options” button that appears below the list of languages.
Step 7: A new window will now open, displaying various settings related to the language chosen. In these settings, locate the “Keyboards” section and click on the “+” symbol to expand it.
Step 8: Under the “Keyboards” section, click on the “Add a keyboard” button to add a new keyboard language to your Dell laptop.
Step 9: A list of available keyboard languages will appear. Scroll through the list and select the language you want to add by clicking on it. Then, click the “Add” button.
Step 10: Return to the previous window by clicking on the back arrow at the top left corner.
Step 11: Under the “Preferred languages” section, you will now see the newly added keyboard language. To make it the default language, click on it, and then click on the “Move up” button until it is at the top of the list.
Step 12: Finally, restart your Dell laptop for the changes to take effect.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard language on your Dell laptop running Windows 10.
Now, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to changing the keyboard language on Dell laptops:
1. Can I change the keyboard language without using the mouse?
Yes, you can. Simply press the Windows key + Spacebar to cycle through your available keyboard languages.
2. Can I remove keyboard languages I no longer need?
Certainly! Just follow steps 1 to 5 in the guide above, then select the language you want to remove and click on the “Remove” button.
3. How can I change the keyboard language using a keyboard shortcut?
Press the Left Alt + Shift keys simultaneously to switch between keyboard languages.
4. Is it possible to change the keyboard language for only specific programs?
Yes, you can set different keyboard languages for different programs by enabling the “Override for default input method” option in the keyboard language settings.
5. Can I assign a custom keyboard shortcut to switch between language inputs?
Yes, you can configure custom keyboard shortcuts by going to Settings > Time & Language > Language > Advanced keyboard settings > Language bar options.
6. What if the language I want to add is not listed?
If the desired keyboard language is not listed in the available options, you may need to download and install the corresponding language pack from the Microsoft Language Portal.
7. Is it possible to change the keyboard language using voice commands?
No, changing the keyboard language using voice commands is not supported in Windows 10.
8. Can I change the keyboard layout within a language?
Yes, you have the flexibility to choose different keyboard layouts within the chosen language by following steps 1 to 11 in the guide above.
9. Does changing the keyboard language affect the language used in my operating system?
No, changing the keyboard language does not affect the language used in your operating system. It only affects the input language for the keyboard.
10. How can I view the installed keyboard languages on my Dell laptop?
To view the installed keyboard languages, click on the Windows icon, go to Settings > Time & Language > Language, and then click on “Options” underneath the chosen language.
11. Can I change the keyboard language without restarting my Dell laptop?
Yes, you can. Switching between keyboard languages does not require a system restart.
12. Is it possible to change the keyboard language on a desktop Dell computer?
Yes, the process is similar for both desktop and laptop Dell computers running Windows 10. Simply follow the guide provided above.
Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of changing the keyboard language on your Dell laptop, go ahead and customize it to suit your needs. Speak multiple languages without any hassle and enjoy a seamless typing experience!