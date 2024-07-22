How to change keyboard language on a mac?

Changing the keyboard language on a Mac is a straightforward process that can be done in just a few simple steps. Whether you want to switch to a different language or set up multiple keyboard layouts for multilingual purposes, Mac offers a convenient way to do so. Let’s explore the step-by-step guide below to change the keyboard language on your Mac.
Step 1: Access System Preferences
The first step is to open “System Preferences” on your Mac. You can access it either by clicking on the Apple logo on the top-left corner of your screen and selecting “System Preferences” from the dropdown menu, or by locating the “System Preferences” icon in your Dock and clicking on it.
Step 2: Select “Keyboard”
Once you are in the “System Preferences” window, find and click on the “Keyboard” icon. It is usually represented by a keyboard icon and can be easily located in the second row of options.
Step 3: Navigate to “Input Sources”
In the “Keyboard” menu, there will be several tabs available. Click on the “Input Sources” tab, which is the second tab from the left.
Step 4: Add New Language
By default, you will see a list of languages already added under the “Input Sources” tab. To add a new language, click on the plus (+) button located at the bottom left corner of the “Input Sources” menu.
Step 5: Choose Your Desired Language
A new window will appear displaying a list of available languages. Select your desired language by either searching for it in the search bar or manually scrolling through the list. Once you find the language you want, click on it to select it, and then click on the “Add” button.
Step 6: Reorder Languages (Optional)
If you have added multiple languages, you can reorder them by dragging and dropping them in the desired sequence. The language at the top of the list will become your default keyboard language.
Step 7: Remove Unwanted Languages (Optional)
If you have added languages that you no longer need, you can remove them by selecting them from the “Input Sources” list and clicking on the minus (-) button located at the bottom left corner of the “Input Sources” menu.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How many languages can I add to my Mac?
You can add as many languages as you want to your Mac’s keyboard. There is no specific limit to the number of languages you can have.
2. Can I switch between languages using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can switch between languages using a keyboard shortcut. By default, it is set to “Command + Space,” but you can customize it in the “Keyboard” settings.
3. Can I switch between languages using the menu bar?
Yes, you can switch between languages by clicking on the language abbreviation in the menu bar at the top-right corner of your screen and selecting the desired language from the dropdown menu.
4. Can I set different keyboard layouts for each language?
Yes, you can set different keyboard layouts for each language. When you add a new language, Mac automatically selects the appropriate keyboard layout for that language.
5. How can I type special characters in different languages?
To type special characters in different languages, you can simply hold down the Option key and press the corresponding key on your keyboard to access the special characters for that language.
6. Will changing the keyboard language affect the language of my system?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect the language of your system. It only changes the input method for typing in different languages.
7. Can I add languages with non-Latin characters?
Yes, you can add languages with non-Latin characters to your Mac. Mac supports a wide range of languages and character sets.
8. Can I change the keyboard language for a specific application only?
No, the keyboard language is applied system-wide and will be the same for all applications.
9. Can I use different keyboard languages for different user accounts?
Yes, each user account on your Mac can have its own keyboard language settings. The changes you make will only apply to the currently logged-in user.
10. Can I use dictation in different languages?
Yes, you can use dictation in different languages. Mac supports dictation in various languages, allowing you to dictate text in the language of your choice.
11. Can I use a physical keyboard with a different language layout?
Yes, you can use a physical keyboard with a different language layout. Mac can detect and adapt to different keyboard layouts automatically.
12. Can I switch between languages while using an external keyboard?
Yes, you can switch between languages while using an external keyboard. The language settings apply irrespective of whether you are using the built-in keyboard or an external one.