How to change keyboard language Macbook shortcut?

Are you struggling with changing the keyboard language on your Macbook? It can be frustrating when you need to switch between different languages frequently. Luckily, there is a simple solution – a keyboard shortcut that allows you to change the language effortlessly. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the keyboard language on your Macbook using a shortcut.
How to Change the Keyboard Language Macbook Shortcut
To change the keyboard language on your Macbook using a shortcut, follow these steps:
1. Open System Preferences: Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of the screen, then select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
2. Go to the Keyboard Preferences: In the System Preferences window, click on the “Keyboard” icon to access the keyboard settings.
3. Select the “Input Sources” tab: Once in the Keyboard preferences, click on the “Input Sources” tab at the top of the window.
4. Add a New Language: Click on the “+” button at the bottom left of the window to add a new input source.
5. Choose the Language: A list of available languages will appear. Select the language you want to add as an input source by clicking on it.
6. Enable the Language: Make sure the checkbox next to the desired language is checked. This will enable the language as an input source.
7. Set the Keyboard Shortcut: Click on the “Input Sources” tab again, and then click on the checkbox next to “Select the previous input source.” Now, click on the field next to it and press the keys you want to use as a shortcut to change the keyboard language. Note that the default shortcut is Control+Space.
8. Test the Shortcut: Exit System Preferences and test the keyboard shortcut by pressing the keys you set. The language input source should change accordingly.
Now you have successfully set up a keyboard shortcut to change the language on your Macbook. Switching between languages has never been easier!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a different shortcut for changing the keyboard language?
Yes, you can customize the keyboard shortcut in the Input Sources settings of the Keyboard preferences.
2. How many languages can I add as input sources?
You can add multiple languages as input sources on your Macbook.
3. Can I rearrange the order of the input sources?
Yes, you can rearrange the order of the input sources by dragging and dropping them in the Input Sources tab of the Keyboard preferences.
4. Can I remove a language that I no longer use?
Yes, you can remove a language by selecting it in the Input Sources tab and clicking on the “-” button at the bottom left of the window.
5. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing documents?
No, changing the keyboard language will only affect the input language for new documents or text fields.
6. Can I add a language that is not listed?
Macbook offers a wide range of languages, but if the language you want is not listed, you may need to seek third-party solutions.
7. What if the shortcut doesn’t work?
If the shortcut doesn’t work, make sure you have enabled the input source and correctly set up the shortcut in the Keyboard preferences.
8. Can I switch between keyboard languages using the trackpad?
No, the keyboard shortcut is the easiest and most convenient way to switch between keyboard languages on a Macbook.
9. Will the keyboard language change affect the layout of my keys?
No, changing the keyboard language won’t affect the physical layout of the keys on your Macbook.
10. Can I use multiple keyboard shortcuts for language switching?
No, you can only set one keyboard shortcut for language switching on your Macbook.
11. Does changing the keyboard language affect the spell checker?
No, the spellchecker language is independent of the keyboard language and can be set separately.
12. Will the keyboard language change affect third-party applications?
Switching the keyboard language should work seamlessly with most third-party applications, but there might be rare exceptions that have their own language settings.
With the keyboard language changing shortcut at your fingertips, you can easily switch between languages on your Macbook without any hassle. Enjoy the convenience and efficiency it brings to your language needs!