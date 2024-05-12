How to change keyboard keys on Windows 10?

If you’re using a Windows 10 computer and find that some of your keyboard keys aren’t functioning properly, don’t worry! Windows 10 allows you to change the keyboard layout and customize your keyboard keys according to your preferences. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change your keyboard keys on Windows 10.
Changing Keyboard Keys:
To change the keyboard keys on Windows 10, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Control Panel
– Click on the “Start” button in the bottom left corner of your screen.
– Search for “Control Panel” and click on the search result to open it.
Step 2: Navigate to the Keyboard Settings
– In the Control Panel, change the “View by” option to “Small icons” or “Large icons” if required.
– Locate the “Keyboard” or “Keyboard Layout” option and click on it.
Step 3: Add a New Keyboard Layout
– In the “Keyboard” or “Keyboard Layout” window, click on the “Change keyboards…” button.
– A new window will open up displaying the currently installed keyboard layouts.
Step 4: Remove Unwanted Keyboard Layouts
– If you want to remove any unnecessary keyboard layouts, select them from the list and click on the “Remove” button.
– Confirm the removal when prompted.
Step 5: Add a New Keyboard Layout
– To add a new keyboard layout, click on the “Add” button in the “Installed services” section.
– A list of available keyboard layouts will appear. Select the desired layout and click on “OK”.
Step 6: Change the Default Keyboard Layout
– Select the newly added keyboard layout from the “Default input language” dropdown menu.
– Click on the “Apply” button and then click on “OK” to save the changes.
Step 7: Restart Your Computer
– For the changes to take effect, restart your computer.
That’s it! You have successfully changed the keyboard keys on Windows 10. You can now enjoy your new keyboard layout and customized key settings.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: How do I change the keyboard layout back to the default?
A1: To change the keyboard layout back to the default, open the “Keyboard” or “Keyboard Layout” settings, select the default layout from the “Default input language” dropdown menu, and click on “Apply” and then “OK”.
Q2: Can I assign a different function to a specific key on my keyboard?
A2: Yes, you can use third-party software to remap your keyboard and assign different functions to specific keys.
Q3: Will changing the keyboard layout affect my keyboard’s physical keys?
A3: No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect the physical keys of your keyboard. It only changes the mapping of the keys in software.
Q4: Can I switch between multiple keyboard layouts?
A4: Yes, after adding multiple keyboard layouts, you can switch between them by pressing the “Left Alt + Shift” keys together.
Q5: Can I change the key functions in specific applications only?
A5: Yes, some software allows you to customize the key functions within specific applications.
Q6: Are there any keyboard layout options for different languages?
A6: Yes, Windows 10 provides a wide range of keyboard layouts for different languages. You can add and use the layout according to your requirements.
Q7: Can I change the keyboard key colors on Windows 10?
A7: No, changing the keyboard key colors is not a built-in feature of Windows 10. However, some keyboards come with software that allows you to change the key colors.
Q8: Is it possible to disable a specific key on my keyboard?
A8: Yes, you can use third-party software to disable specific keys on your keyboard.
Q9: How can I reset all the keyboard settings to default?
A9: To reset all the keyboard settings to default, open the “Keyboard” or “Keyboard Layout” settings, remove all the additional layouts, select the default layout from the “Default input language” dropdown menu, and click on “Apply” and then “OK”.
Q10: Can I use keyboard shortcuts to switch between keyboard layouts?
A10: Yes, you can set up custom keyboard shortcuts for switching between different keyboard layouts through the Windows 10 language settings.
Q11: What should I do if my keyboard keys are not working at all?
A11: If none of your keyboard keys are working, try restarting your computer and checking for any hardware issues. If the problem persists, consider contacting technical support.
Q12: Can I use this method to change the on-screen keyboard layout as well?
A12: No, changing the on-screen keyboard layout requires a different set of instructions. This method is specifically for changing the physical keyboard layout.