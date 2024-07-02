How to Change Keyboard into Japanese: Step-by-Step Guide
If you’re learning the Japanese language or frequently communicating with Japanese speakers, it can be extremely helpful to change your keyboard settings to Japanese. This enables you to type in Japanese characters effortlessly. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your keyboard into Japanese on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
How to change keyboard into Japanese on Windows?
To change your keyboard into Japanese on Windows, follow these steps:
1. Open the “Start” menu and go to “Settings.”
2. Click on “Time & Language” and select “Language” from the left-hand menu.
3. Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “+” icon to add a language.
4. Search for “Japanese” and select it from the dropdown menu.
5. Once Japanese is added to your preferred languages, click on it and select “Options.”
6. Click on “Add a keyboard” and choose the desired Japanese keyboard layout, such as “Hiragana,” “Katakana,” or “Microsoft IME.”
7. Click “Save” to apply the changes.
How to change keyboard into Japanese on Mac?
Changing your keyboard into Japanese on a Mac is a relatively straightforward process:
1. Open the Apple menu and go to “System Preferences.”
2. Click on “Language & Region” and then select the “Keyboard Preferences” tab.
3. Click on the “+” button, located at the bottom left corner, to add a new input source.
4. In the search bar, type “Japanese” and select the desired Japanese input source, such as “Hiragana,” “Katakana,” or “Romaji.”
5. Once added, you can rearrange the order of input sources to prioritize Japanese or use the shortcut option to switch between keyboards.
6. Close the preferences window, and you’re ready to use the Japanese keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I type in both English and Japanese after changing my keyboard?
Yes, changing your keyboard language to Japanese allows you to effortlessly switch between English and Japanese input on both Windows and Mac.
2. Can I use the same process to change my keyboard to other languages?
Yes, the process mentioned above can be used to change your keyboard into various languages available in the operating system settings.
3. What if I want to remove a language from my preferred languages list?
On both Windows and Mac, you can easily remove a language by going to the language settings and clicking on the language you want to remove, then selecting “Remove.”
4. Are there any keyboard shortcuts for switching between languages?
Yes, both Windows and Mac provide keyboard shortcuts to switch between languages. For Windows, it is usually “Left Alt + Shift,” while for Mac, it can be customized in the keyboard preferences.
5. Can I install additional Japanese keyboards on Windows?
Yes, you can install additional Japanese keyboards by going to the language settings, selecting Japanese, and clicking on “Options.” From there, you can add various Japanese keyboard layouts.
6. Do I need to install any specific software to change my keyboard into Japanese?
No, both Windows and Mac have built-in language and keyboard settings that allow you to change your keyboard language without the need for additional software.
7. Will changing my keyboard language affect my other applications?
Changing the keyboard language should not affect other applications on your system. It solely modifies the input language for easy typing in Japanese.
8. Can I install a virtual Japanese keyboard?
Yes, on both Windows and Mac, you can install and use a virtual Japanese keyboard, which allows you to type using your mouse instead of physical keys.
9. Can I revert back to my original keyboard language easily?
Yes, you can revert back to your original keyboard language by following the same steps mentioned earlier and selecting your preferred language.
10. Are there any online resources to practice typing in Japanese?
Yes, numerous online resources provide typing practice in Japanese, helping you improve your speed and accuracy using the Japanese keyboard.
11. Can I use the Japanese keyboard only for specific applications?
Both Windows and Mac allow you to set language preferences on a per-application basis, so you can use the Japanese keyboard in specific applications without changing your overall system language.
12. How can I ensure my keyboard changes stay in effect after restarting my computer?
Keyboard language settings on both Windows and Mac are generally saved and retained even after restarting your computer, ensuring your preferred language remains the default input method.