How to change keyboard input Windows 10?

**How to Change Keyboard Input in Windows 10?**
Windows 10 offers various keyboard layouts and input methods to cater to different languages and regional preferences. If you need to change your keyboard input in Windows 10, follow the simple steps outlined below.
1. **Access the Settings Menu:** To begin, click on the Start menu located in the bottom-left corner of your screen and select the “Settings” gear icon. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + I simultaneously to open the Settings app.
2. **Open the Language Settings:** Within the Settings window, click on the “Time & Language” option.
3. **Select Language Preferences:** On the left-hand side of the Time & Language settings window, click on “Language.”
4. **Add a Preferred Language:** Click on the “Add a preferred language” button, which will display a list of languages you can choose from.
5. **Choose a Language:** Scroll through the list and select the language you wish to set as your default keyboard input. Once you’ve made your selection, click on the “Next” button.
6. **Choose a Keyboard Layout:** After selecting a language, you will be prompted to choose a keyboard layout. Windows 10 provides various layouts for each language. Click on the desired layout, and then click “Next.”
7. **Confirm and Apply Changes:** On the next screen, you will see a summary of the language and keyboard layout you have chosen. To apply the changes, simply click on the “Install” button.
8. **Set as Default:** To set the newly added language and keyboard layout as your default input method, click on the language you added in the Languages section and click on the “Set as default” button.
9. **Remove Unwanted Language Inputs:** If you have multiple language inputs and wish to remove any that are no longer needed, click on the language in the Languages section and select the “Remove” button.
10. **Switching between Keyboard Inputs:** To switch between keyboard inputs quickly, you can utilize the keyboard shortcut “Windows key + Spacebar.” Pressing these keys simultaneously will allow you to toggle between the different installed keyboard layouts.
FAQs:
1. How many languages can I add to my Windows 10 keyboard inputs?
You can add multiple languages to your Windows 10 keyboard inputs based on your requirements.
2. Can I use different keyboard inputs for different applications in Windows 10?
Yes, you can use different keyboard inputs for different applications in Windows 10. The selected keyboard input will be applied within the application you are currently using.
3. Can I customize the keyboard layout to my preferences?
Windows 10 offers several keyboard layouts for each language, but customization options are limited to the provided layouts.
4. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to change the keyboard input in Windows 10?
Yes, pressing “Windows key + Spacebar” allows you to toggle between the installed keyboard layouts swiftly.
5. How can I remove a language from my Windows 10 keyboard inputs?
To remove a language, access the Language section in the Settings app, click on the desired language, and select the “Remove” button.
6. Is it possible to add or remove keyboard inputs without going through the Settings menu?
No, the Language settings in the Windows 10 Settings app is the dedicated location to add or remove keyboard inputs.
7. Can I use voice recognition as an input method in Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 offers voice recognition as an input method, which can be added and adjusted under the “Speech” settings within the Time & Language section.
8. Will changing the keyboard input affect my existing documents and files?
No, changing the keyboard input in Windows 10 will not impact your existing documents and files. It only affects how you input text.
9. What if the desired language is not listed in the available languages?
If the desired language is not listed, click on the “Add a language” option and browse the list to find and add the language you require.
10. Can I customize the order of language inputs in Windows 10?
Yes, in the Language section of the Settings app, you can rearrange the order of language inputs by dragging them up or down the list.
11. Are there any additional keyboard settings I can adjust?
Yes, under the “Typing” settings within the Time & Language section, you can customize various keyboard-related options, such as auto-correction, spelling, and more.
12. Is it possible to add a custom keyboard layout in Windows 10?
No, Windows 10 does not offer the ability to add custom keyboard layouts. You can only choose from the predefined layouts provided for each language.