How to Change Keyboard from Samsung to Google?
Samsung smartphones come with their own default keyboard, which may not be the ideal choice for everyone. Instead, you may prefer the Google keyboard, known as Gboard, for its intuitive features and seamless integration with other Google services. Whether you are new to the Samsung ecosystem or simply want to switch keyboards, you can easily change your keyboard from Samsung to Google by following a few simple steps.
Why should I switch from the Samsung keyboard to Gboard?
Gboard offers a range of features like Glide Typing, predictive text, multilingual typing, and seamless access to Google Search. It provides a smoother typing experience and is often preferred by users who heavily rely on Google services.
How do I change my keyboard from Samsung to Google?
To change your keyboard from Samsung to Google, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone.
2. Scroll down and select “General Management.”
3. Tap on “Language and input.”
4. Under the “Keyboards” section, tap on “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Select “Default keyboard.”
6. Choose “Set up input methods.”
7. Tap on “Manage keyboards.”
8. Enable the “Google Keyboard” or “Gboard” option by toggling the switch next to it.
9. A pop-up will appear, informing you about the risks of using third-party keyboards. Tap on “OK.”
10. Go back to the “Language and input” settings.
11. Tap on “Default keyboard” once again.
12. Select “Gboard” as your default keyboard.
Once these steps are completed, your keyboard on Samsung will be switched from the Samsung keyboard to Google’s Gboard.
Can I customize Gboard after switching to it?
Certainly! Gboard offers various customization options, allowing you to personalize your typing experience. You can change the theme, enable or disable keypress popup, adjust the keyboard height, and even add a personal photo as the keyboard background.
Does Gboard support multiple languages?
Yes, Gboard supports multiple languages. You can add and switch between various languages with ease, making it convenient for bilingual or multilingual users.
How do I switch between languages on Gboard?
To switch between languages on Gboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open any app where you can input text.
2. Tap and hold the Space Bar on the keyboard.
3. A small globe icon will appear on the left side of the keyboard.
4. Swipe left or right across the globe icon to switch between the enabled languages.
Can I use voice typing on Gboard?
Absolutely! Gboard provides voice typing functionality. Tap on the microphone icon on the keyboard, dictate your text, and Gboard will transcribe it into written form.
Can I use emojis and GIFs on Gboard?
Yes, Gboard integrates emojis and GIFs seamlessly. You can access them by tapping on the emoji icon at the bottom-left corner of the keyboard.
Is Gboard only available on Samsung smartphones?
No, Gboard is not limited to Samsung smartphones. It is developed by Google and is available for download on various Android devices, including Samsung, and even iOS devices.
Can I revert to the Samsung keyboard if I don’t like Gboard?
Absolutely! You can easily switch back to the Samsung keyboard by following the same steps mentioned earlier. Instead of enabling “Gboard” or “Google Keyboard,” enable the option for the Samsung keyboard.
Does using Gboard affect my privacy?
As with any app or keyboard, there are potential privacy concerns. While Gboard offers enhanced features, it is essential to read and understand the permissions it requests before using it. Google may collect typing data to improve the accuracy of its suggestions, but it is typically anonymized and not tied to your personal information.
Can I download additional keyboards for my Samsung smartphone?
Yes, besides Gboard, there are numerous third-party keyboards available for download from the Google Play Store. You can explore different keyboard options and find the one that suits your preferences best.
What other features does Gboard offer?
Apart from its core functionality, Gboard offers features like a built-in Google Search bar, voice search, integrated Google Translate, one-handed mode, and gesture typing to make your typing experience more efficient and enjoyable.