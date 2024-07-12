If you own an iPad, you might have come across the floating keyboard feature at some point. While this feature can be convenient for some people, others may find it a bit frustrating to use. Don’t worry, though, because in this article, we will guide you on how to change the keyboard from floating on your iPad. So, let’s get started!
How to Change Keyboard from Floating iPad
The process of changing the keyboard from the floating position on your iPad is quite simple:
1. Open any app where you can use the keyboard, such as Messages or Notes.
2. Tap on the text field or area where you want to enter text.
3. Once the floating keyboard appears, touch and hold the keyboard icon located at the bottom right corner of the keyboard.
4. A menu will pop up with several options, including Dock, Merge, and Undock.
5. From the menu, select “Dock” to move the keyboard back to the default position at the bottom of the screen.
6. Now, the keyboard will be docked, and you can use it without it floating around.
It’s as simple as that! By following these steps, you can easily change the keyboard from the floating position on your iPad and enjoy a more traditional typing experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Changing the Keyboard on an iPad
1. How can I change my iPad keyboard back to floating position?
If you prefer the floating keyboard, just follow the same steps mentioned above and choose “Undock” instead of “Dock” in the menu.
2. Why is my keyboard floating on the iPad?
The floating keyboard feature was introduced by Apple for better one-handed typing. It allows you to move the keyboard around the screen for more convenience.
3. Can I use the floating keyboard on all iPad models?
Yes, the floating keyboard is available on all iPads running iPadOS 13 or later.
4. How do I resize the floating keyboard on an iPad?
To resize the floating keyboard, touch and hold the keyboard icon and select “Merge” from the menu. Then, pinch and zoom in or out on the keyboard to adjust its size.
5. Is it possible to split the keyboard on my iPad?
Yes, you can split the keyboard to make typing more comfortable. Touch and hold the keyboard icon, and from the menu, select “Split.” This will separate the keyboard into two smaller sections.
6. Can I change the keyboard color on my floating iPad keyboard?
No, the keyboard color cannot be changed on the floating keyboard. It retains the default appearance and color scheme of your iPad’s keyboard.
7. How can I disable the floating keyboard feature permanently?
Unfortunately, Apple does not provide an option to disable the floating keyboard feature. However, by docking the keyboard, it will stay in the default position unless undocked intentionally.
8. Can I hide the keyboard on my iPad when it is floating?
Yes, you can hide the floating keyboard by tapping anywhere outside of the keyboard or using the keyboard dismissal gesture. This will temporarily hide the keyboard until you tap on another text input field.
9. Why would I want to change the floating keyboard on my iPad?
Some users may find the floating keyboard annoying or inconvenient, especially if they are more accustomed to typing on a stationary keyboard at the bottom of the screen.
10. Does changing the keyboard position affect its functionality?
No, changing the keyboard position does not affect its functionality. It simply alters its appearance and position on the iPad screen.
11. How can I switch between different keyboards on my iPad?
You can switch between keyboards easily by tapping and holding the globe icon on the keyboard. This will display all the keyboards available on your device, and you can choose the one you want to use.
12. Are there any other customization options for the iPad keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the iPad keyboard further by going to Settings > General > Keyboard. From here, you can enable or disable features like Auto-Capitalization, Auto-Correction, and more.
By now, you should have a clear understanding of how to change the keyboard from floating on your iPad. Whether you prefer the floating or docked keyboard, it’s good to know that you have the option to customize it according to your preference.