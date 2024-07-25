How to change keyboard from english to arabic on laptop?

If you are someone who frequently types in both English and Arabic, it can be quite inconvenient to switch between keyboards every time you need to switch languages. Luckily, changing your laptop keyboard from English to Arabic is a simple process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to effortlessly switch your keyboard settings to Arabic.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Changing the keyboard language settings on your laptop may vary slightly depending on the operating system you are using. Here, we have provided the steps for Windows and macOS systems:
For Windows Users:
1. Open the Control Panel: Click on the “Start” menu, search for “Control Panel,” and open it.
2. Access the Language settings: In the Control Panel, navigate to “Clock, Language, and Region” and click on “Change keyboards or other input methods” (under “Region and Language”).
3. Add Arabic Keyboard Layout: In the “Keyboards and Languages” tab, click on the “Change keyboards” button.
4. Add Arabic as an input language: Under the “General” tab, click on “Add,” scroll down to find Arabic, expand it, and select the specific Arabic keyboard layout you prefer. Click “OK” to add it.
5. Switch between languages: Once you have added the Arabic keyboard layout, a language bar will appear on your taskbar. You can switch between English and Arabic by clicking on the language bar and selecting the desired language.
For macOS Users:
1. Access the System Preferences: Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu.
2. Open the Language & Region settings: In the System Preferences window, click on “Language & Region.”
3. Add Arabic as a preferred language: In the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “+” button and search for Arabic. Select the Arabic language you prefer from the search results and click “Add.”
4. Reorder the language preference: Drag the Arabic language option to the top of the preferred languages list to set it as the primary language.
5. Show the input menu in the menu bar: Select the “Input Sources” tab, and check the box next to “Show input menu in the menu bar.”
6. Switch between languages: From the menu bar, click on the input menu icon (usually displayed as a small flag), and select the Arabic keyboard layout you added. You can now easily switch between English and Arabic input.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I use multiple language keyboards simultaneously on my laptop?
Yes, you can use multiple language keyboards simultaneously on your laptop. You can switch between languages using the language bar (Windows) or the input menu (macOS).
2. Will changing the keyboard language affect my existing files?
No, changing the keyboard language will not affect your existing files. It only modifies the input settings of your keyboard.
3. Is it possible to change the keyboard language temporarily?
Yes, you can temporarily change the keyboard language. Once you have switched to the desired language, it will remain in effect until you restart your computer or manually change it back.
4. Can I remove a language keyboard after adding it?
Yes, if you no longer require a specific language keyboard, you can remove it. In the language settings (Windows) or language preferences (macOS), select the keyboard layout you want to remove and click on the “Remove” button.
5. How can I type the Arabic letters that are not available on an English keyboard?
To type Arabic letters that are not available on an English keyboard, you can use the on-screen keyboard feature available on both Windows and macOS. It allows you to click on the desired keys using your mouse cursor.
6. Can I change the keyboard language on a laptop with a physical English keyboard layout?
Yes, you can change the keyboard language on a laptop with a physical English keyboard layout. The language settings allow you to choose different keyboard layouts regardless of the physical keyboard type.
7. Is it possible to customize keyboard shortcuts for language switching?
Yes, both Windows and macOS provide options to customize keyboard shortcuts for language switching. You can configure your preferred shortcuts in the language settings or preferences.
8. Does changing the keyboard language affect the layout of the physical keys?
No, changing the keyboard language does not affect the layout of the physical keys. The physical arrangement remains the same while only the input mapping changes.
9. What should I do if Arabic characters are not being displayed correctly after changing the keyboard language?
If Arabic characters are not being displayed correctly, ensure that you have selected the appropriate Arabic keyboard layout. Additionally, make sure the font settings in your applications support Arabic characters.
10. Can I switch the keyboard language using a keyboard shortcut?
Yes, you can switch the keyboard language using a predefined keyboard shortcut. The default shortcut is usually ‘Alt + Shift’ on Windows and ‘Command + Space’ on macOS, but you can customize it in the settings.
11. Do these steps work on all laptop brands and models?
Yes, these steps should work on laptops running Windows or macOS regardless of the brand or model.
12. Can I change the keyboard language on my laptop to other languages besides Arabic?
Absolutely! You can change the keyboard language to various other languages besides Arabic. Windows and macOS offer a wide range of language options that you can add and switch between as needed.