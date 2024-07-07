How to change keyboard from azerty to qwerty Windows 10?

If you recently purchased a new computer or changed the language settings on your Windows 10 device, you may find yourself faced with an AZERTY keyboard layout instead of the familiar QWERTY layout. The AZERTY layout is commonly used in French-speaking countries, while QWERTY is widely used in English-speaking countries. Fortunately, changing your keyboard from AZERTY to QWERTY in Windows 10 is an easy process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make this adjustment.
How to Change Keyboard Settings in Windows 10
Changing the keyboard from AZERTY to QWERTY is a simple task that can be done through the language settings in Windows 10. Follow the steps below to make the switch:
Step 1: Open the “Settings” menu
Click on the Start menu and then on the gear icon to open the Settings menu.
Step 2: Go to “Time & language”
In the Settings menu, click on “Time & language” to access the language settings.
Step 3: Select “Language”
In the Time & language settings, click on “Language” in the left-hand menu.
Step 4: Add a new language
Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the “Add a language” button.
Step 5: Choose “English” as the new language
In the list of available languages, scroll down and select “English.” Choose the version of English that corresponds to your region or preference.
Step 6: Set English as the default language
After adding English as a language, click on it in the list and then click on the “Set as default” button.
Step 7: Remove the AZERTY layout
Click on the AZERTY layout in the list of languages and then click on the “Remove” button to delete it from the system.
Step 8: Apply the changes
Click on the “Apply” button at the bottom of the language settings menu to save the changes.
Step 9: Reboot your computer
In order for the changes to take effect, restart your computer. Once your computer has rebooted, it will have switched from AZERTY to QWERTY keyboard layout.
Changing the keyboard layout in Windows 10 is a straightforward process, but you may still have some questions or concerns. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. Can I change my keyboard layout to QWERTY without adding English as a language?
No, adding English as a language is necessary in order to switch from AZERTY to QWERTY.
2. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my current language settings?
No, changing the keyboard layout will only modify the physical layout of the keys. Your language settings will remain the same.
3. Can I switch back to AZERTY if I change my mind?
Yes, you can always add the AZERTY layout back to your language settings if you decide to switch back.
4. Will changing the keyboard layout affect the functionality of my keyboard?
No, changing the keyboard layout will not affect the functionality of your keyboard. The keys will perform the same functions, but their placement may be different.
5. Can I change the keyboard layout for multiple languages?
Yes, you can add multiple languages to your language settings and switch between keyboard layouts as needed.
6. Do I need administrator privileges to change the keyboard layout?
Yes, you need administrator privileges to make changes to the language settings on your Windows 10 device.
7. What happens if I don’t restart my computer after changing the keyboard layout?
The changes will not take effect until you restart your computer. It is important to reboot your system for the changes to be applied.
8. Will changing the keyboard layout affect the way numbers and special characters are typed?
No, the layout for numbers and special characters will remain the same. The changes only apply to the placement of alphabetic characters.
9. Can I change the keyboard layout on a laptop?
Yes, you can change the keyboard layout on a laptop just like on a desktop computer.
10. Will changing the keyboard layout affect my ability to type in other languages?
No, changing the keyboard layout to QWERTY will not impact your ability to type in other languages. You can still use the corresponding language settings for different languages.
11. Is it possible to customize the key assignments in the QWERTY layout?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to customize the key assignments using third-party software or built-in keyboard mapping tools.
12. Can I use keyboard shortcuts to switch between layouts?
Yes, Windows 10 provides keyboard shortcuts to switch between different keyboard layouts. The default shortcut is “Left Alt + Shift.”