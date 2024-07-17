How to change keyboard design on iphone?

If you’re tired of the default keyboard design on your iPhone and want to give it a fresh and personalized look, you’ll be glad to know that you can easily change the keyboard design on your device. Whether you prefer a different layout, color scheme, or font style, customizing your iPhone’s keyboard can add a touch of uniqueness to your device. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the keyboard design on your iPhone, step by step.
Changing Keyboard Design on iPhone
To change the keyboard design on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Settings
Go to the home screen of your iPhone and tap on the “Settings” app.
Step 2: Access the Keyboard settings
Scroll down and locate the “General” option, then tap on it. From there, find and tap on the “Keyboard” option.
Step 3: Choose a new keyboard design
Within the “Keyboard” settings, select the “Keyboards” option. Here, you will find a list of keyboards currently installed on your device. Tap on “Add New Keyboard.”
Step 4: Select the desired keyboard design
Scroll through the list of available keyboards and pick the one that fits your preferences. You can choose from various design options such as QWERTY, AZERTY, Dvorak, or even third-party keyboards. Tap on the desired keyboard to add it to your device.
Step 5: Activate the new keyboard
After selecting the keyboard, you will be redirected back to the “Keyboards” screen. Tap on the newly added keyboard and toggle the switch to enable it.
Step 6: Reorder or remove keyboards
If you want to change the order in which your keyboards appear or remove any unnecessary ones, tap on the “Edit” button in the top-right corner of the “Keyboards” screen. From there, you can drag the handles on the right side to reorder the keyboards or tap on the red minus button to remove any unwanted ones.
Now you have successfully changed the keyboard design on your iPhone, and you can start using your newly customized keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How many alternative keyboard designs are available on iPhone?
There are several alternative keyboard designs available on iPhone, including QWERTY, AZERTY, Dvorak, and third-party keyboards.
2. Can I use different keyboard designs for different languages?
Yes, you can assign different keyboard designs for different languages on your iPhone.
3. Can I add emojis to my custom keyboard?
Yes, most custom keyboards available for iPhone also include emojis, allowing you to express yourself more creatively.
4. Are there any costs associated with downloading third-party keyboards?
While many third-party keyboards are free to download, some may have additional premium features or require in-app purchases.
5. How can I switch between different keyboards?
You can easily switch between different keyboards by tapping on the globe icon located on the keyboard itself.
6. Can I personalize the appearance of my selected keyboard design?
Some keyboard designs may offer limited customization options, such as changing the color scheme or font style, to match your preferences.
7. How can I remove a third-party keyboard?
To remove a third-party keyboard, go to the “Settings” app, then “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards.” Swipe left on the keyboard you want to remove and tap on the “Delete” button.
8. Are there any risks associated with using third-party keyboards?
While rare, using third-party keyboards may pose certain security risks as they require access to your data. It is recommended to only download keyboards from trusted sources.
9. Can I change the language of my keyboard without changing the entire device language?
Yes, you can change the language of your keyboard independently from the device language. It allows you to type in different languages without changing the overall language settings.
10. Can I disable the auto-correct feature?
Yes, you can disable the auto-correct feature within the keyboard settings. Simply go to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” and turn off the “Auto-Correction” toggle.
11. Can I switch back to the default keyboard design?
Yes, you can easily switch back to the default keyboard design by following the same steps mentioned earlier and disabling any additional keyboards you have added.
12. Are there any limitations to using third-party keyboards?
Third-party keyboards may have certain limitations, such as not being available in all apps or not fully supporting all features provided by the default Apple keyboard.