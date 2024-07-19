**How to Change Keyboard Country**
Your keyboard country settings determine the layout and language of your keyboard. Whether you want to type in a different language or simply prefer a different keyboard layout, changing your keyboard country is essential. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your keyboard country on different operating systems. So, let’s dive in!
How to Change Keyboard Country on Windows
To change your keyboard country on Windows:
1. **Open the Control Panel:** Click on the Start menu, search for “Control Panel,” and open it.
2. **Navigate to the Language settings:** In the Control Panel, click on “Clock, Language, and Region,” then select “Change keyboards or other input methods.”
3. **Change the keyboard country:** In the Keyboards and Languages tab, click on “Change keyboards.” A new window will appear.
4. **Add a new keyboard:** In the General tab, click on “Add.” Find and select the desired keyboard country from the list of available options.
5. **Apply the changes:** Click on “OK” to apply the new keyboard country settings.
How to Change Keyboard Country on MacOS
To change your keyboard country on MacOS:
1. **Go to System Preferences:** Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences.”
2. **Access Keyboard settings:** In the System Preferences window, click on “Keyboard.”
3. **Add a new keyboard layout:** In the Keyboard tab, click on the “Input Sources” tab. Click on the “+” button below the list of input sources and select the keyboard country you want to add.
4. **Apply the changes:** Close the System Preferences window, and the new keyboard country settings will be applied automatically.
How to Change Keyboard Country on Android
To change your keyboard country on an Android device:
1. **Access the settings:** Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. **Navigate to Language & input:** In the settings menu, scroll down and tap on “System” or “General Management,” then select “Language & input.”
3. **Select the current keyboard:** Tap on the “On-screen keyboard” or “Virtual keyboard” option, depending on your device.
4. **Change input language:** Select the keyboard you are currently using and then tap on “Languages.” Choose the desired keyboard languages from the list.
5. **Apply the changes:** Exit the settings, and your new keyboard country settings will be in effect.
How to Change Keyboard Country on iOS
To change your keyboard country on an iPhone or iPad:
1. **Open the settings:** Tap on the “Settings” app on your home screen.
2. **Access the keyboard settings:** Scroll down and tap on “General,” then select “Keyboard.”
3. **Add a new keyboard layout:** Tap on “Keyboards” and then on “Add New Keyboard.” Select the keyboard country you wish to add.
4. **Change the active keyboard:** Tap on the currently active keyboard in the Keyboards list and select the keyboard country you just added.
5. **Apply the changes:** Exit the settings, and your new keyboard country settings will be applied.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I change my keyboard country back to the previous one?
Yes, you can easily switch back to your previous keyboard country settings by following the same steps as changing it.
2. How many keyboard layouts can I add on my device?
The number of keyboard layouts you can add may vary depending on the operating system and device. However, most systems allow you to add multiple keyboard layouts.
3. Will changing the keyboard country affect my existing data or files?
No, changing the keyboard country only modifies the input settings and does not affect your existing data or files.
4. Can I use different keyboard countries simultaneously?
Yes, on most operating systems, you can switch between different keyboard countries and use them simultaneously.
5. Can I add a custom keyboard layout?
Most operating systems do not provide native support for custom keyboard layouts. However, you may find third-party software or tools to create and use custom keyboard layouts.
6. Are there any shortcuts to quickly switch between keyboard layouts?
Windows and MacOS provide shortcut keys (e.g., Left Alt + Shift) to switch between different keyboard layouts for convenience.
7. Can I remove a keyboard layout once added?
Yes, on all major operating systems, you can remove a keyboard layout by accessing the respective language or input settings and selecting the layout to delete.
8. What if the keyboard country I want is not listed?
If the desired keyboard country is not listed, you may need to install a language pack or a third-party software that supports that particular keyboard layout.
9. Will changing the keyboard language affect my auto-correct and predictive typing features?
No, the auto-correct and predictive typing features of your device should adapt to the new keyboard language automatically.
10. Can I change the keyboard country on a physical keyboard?
No, changing the keyboard country settings is specific to the operating system or mobile device and cannot be directly modified on a physical keyboard.
11. Do all apps support all keyboard layouts?
While most apps support various keyboard layouts, there might be rare cases where specific apps do not fully support certain layouts.
12. Can I use different keyboard countries for different user accounts on Windows?
Yes, Windows allows each user account to have its own keyboard country settings, which can be customized independently for each account.